November 3's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week, DARKHAWK continues down a fascinating new path for Connor Young. X-MEN LEGENDS #8 sees the Canucklehead face off against Omega Red! STAR WARS #18 and STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17 each present tumultuous turns... Plus, the death of Dr. Stephen Strange echos across the Universe with DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1 and STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1! And so much more!

From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

AMAZING FANTASY #4

DARKHAWK #3

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1

STAR WARS #18

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17

STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1

WINTER GUARD #3

X-MEN LEGENDS #8

Other Weekly Infinity Comics

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 10 (11/1)

HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC 1 (11/1)

GHOST RIDER INFINITY COMIC 5 (11/3)

DEADPOOL INFINITY COMIC 5 (11/4)

GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC 8 (11/5)

New Collections

AMERICA CHAVEZ: MADE IN THE USA

CARNAGE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 8: THE BRIDE OF DOOM

HAWKEYE BY FRACTION & AJA: THE SAGA OF BARTON AND BISHOP

IMMORTAL HULK: GREAT POWER

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING FANTASY 1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 71

AVENGERS MECH STRIKE 5

BETA RAY BILL 5

BLACK CAT 8

BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE 5

BLACK WIDOW 9

CABLE 12

DAREDEVIL 32

ETERNALS 6

FANTASTIC FOUR 34

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN 5

S.W.O.R.D. 7

SHANG-CHI 3

STAR WARS 15

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 7

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS 1

THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES 4

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA 2

WOLVERINE 14

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!