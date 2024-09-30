October 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Rev your engines and get ready to ride in GHOST RIDER: ROBBIE REYES SPECIAL (2024) #1! Robbie Reyes, AKA Ghost Rider, burst into the Marvel Universe and has been blazing his own trail ever since! Celebrate Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with three brand-new tales from a host of talented writers, including Carlos Hernandez, Melissa Flores, and the return of Felipe Smith (one of Robbie's original creators), as they put Robbie through his paces and he races through the Marvel Universe! Plus, an all-new Ghost Rider enters the fray!

Then, in DEADPOOL (2024) #7 by Cody Ziglar and Roge Antonio, Deadpool is dead—long live Deadpool! Wade has fallen, and his daughter Ellie has taken up the mantle. Taskmaster continues her mercenary training, but what she really wants is vengeance. And to get that, she'll need Princess' help.

Elsewhere, VENOM WAR rages on in Al Ewing, Iban Coello, and Carlos Nieto's VENOM WAR (2024) #3. Eddie Brock! Dylan Brock! Peter Parker! Who is the ultimate host for the Venom Symbiote?! If the wrong one wins, it would spell disaster for the world—but which can save us all? The tide of the war turns here as one of the contenders is eliminated!

We've seen what happens if Eddie get the symbiote… We've seen what happens when Dylan get the symbiote… Clearly, everything would work out if a great guy like Peter held onto it. Right? RIGHT?!? Meet Peter Parker, the King in Black, in VENOM WAR: SPIDER-MAN (2024) #3 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Greg Land!

Meanwhile, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman's X-MEN (2024) #5 as the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts. Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut...

Over in the new Ultimate Universe, magic, mysticism and metal clash in ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #9 by Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker's reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium—and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it?

Enter Storm's Sanctuary, blaze a new trail with Ghost Rider, see Deadpool's daughters take up his mantle, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

