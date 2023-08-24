Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers
Check out a new line of variant covers by Marvel superstar Peach Momoko debuting this December.
The Marvel Universe is home to epic super hero adventures, but beneath its bright surface lies dark terrors…
This December, visionary creator Peach Momoko will highlight the unsettling truths of your favorite characters in new NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVERS. Adorning the front of the month’s hottest titles, these creepy covers spotlight the body horror, mysterious mysticism, and the startling tragedy that exists throughout the Marvel mythos.
Fans experienced the dark side of Momoko’s imagination in her recent story in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE & RED #1. Now, see it unleashed again with these breathtaking new pieces!
On Sale 12/6
ALPHA FLIGHT #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
AVENGERS #8 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
BLADE #6 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
DAREDEVIL #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
FANTASTIC FOUR #14 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
SENTRY #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
THUNDERBOLTS #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
VENOM #28 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
X-MEN #29 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
On Sale 12/13
CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
IMMORTAL THOR #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
MOON KNIGHT #30 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
On Sale 12/20
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
DOCTOR STRANGE #10 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
INCREDIBLE HULK #7 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
WOLVERINE #40 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
On Sale 12/27
BLACK PANTHER #7 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
CARNAGE #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
SPIDER-WOMAN #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
TIMELESS #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko
Check out the first seven now and stay tuned for more of Peach Momoko’s NIGHTMARE VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the weeks ahead!
