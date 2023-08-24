Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers

On Sale 12/6

ALPHA FLIGHT #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

AVENGERS #8 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

BLADE #6 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

DAREDEVIL #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

FANTASTIC FOUR #14 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SENTRY #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

THUNDERBOLTS #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

VENOM #28 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

X-MEN #29 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 12/13

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

IMMORTAL THOR #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

LUKE CAGE: GANG WAR #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #13 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

MOON KNIGHT #30 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY #4 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 12/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #40 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

DOCTOR STRANGE #10 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

INCREDIBLE HULK #7 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN #5 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

WOLVERINE #40 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

On Sale 12/27

BLACK PANTHER #7 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

CARNAGE #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

SPIDER-WOMAN #2 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

TIMELESS #1 Nightmare Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

