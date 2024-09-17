'Petpool: Pool Party' and 'Alligator Loki Holiday Special' To Make Their Print Debuts at Comic Shops This December
Don’t miss the debuts of Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, and Alligator Loki’s latest adventures in print with brand-new stories, on stands later this year!
The lovable and unpredictable pets of the Marvel Universe are making their way to comic shops—just in time for the holiday season! This December, PETPOOL: POOL PARTY and ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL will make the jump from Infinity Comics to comic shop stands for their very own print debuts, along with brand-new stories by their fan-favorite creative teams from Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service.
PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1
Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD
Art by ENID BALÁM
On Sale 12/11
PETPOOL: POOL PARTY #1 will collect the adventures of Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool, and their DOGPOOL TEAM-UP Infinity Comic one-shots that originally debuted this past summer on Marvel Unlimited. Coming together as one irreverent, laugh-out-loud, over-sized one-shot, the comic will also feature a completely new holiday adventure featuring the Deadpool variants, all by the creative team behind their mischievous misadventures: writer MacKenzie Cadenhead and artist Enid Balám!
ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1
Written by ALYSSA WONG
Art by BOB QUINN
On Sale 12/18
ALLIGATOR LOKI: HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 will quickly follow later in the month, collecting issues #13-24 of the hit ALLIGATOR LOKI Infinity Comic series for the first time in print, along with a brand-new holiday story written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several Symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride.
Don’t miss these adventures in print for the first time at your local comic shop this December!
