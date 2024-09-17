'Petpool: Pool Party' and 'Alligator Loki Holiday Special' To Make Their Print Debuts at Comic Shops This December

ALLIGATOR LOKI HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by BOB QUINN

On Sale 12/18

ALLIGATOR LOKI: HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1 will quickly follow later in the month, collecting issues #13-24 of the hit ALLIGATOR LOKI Infinity Comic series for the first time in print, along with a brand-new holiday story written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn! Join Alligator Loki and his many, many, many friends – from the X-Men to the Young Avengers to several Symbiotes – as they romp across the Marvel Universe, sowing chaos and camaraderie in equal stride.

Don’t miss these adventures in print for the first time at your local comic shop this December!

