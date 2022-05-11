Remembering George Pérez, 1954-2022

Marvel Comics pauses to reflect upon the life and career of beloved writer and legendary artist George Pérez, who was widely known and respected for his incredible talent, kindness and generosity in the comics community and beyond. During his career at Marvel, he contributed to several ongoing titles, such as THE AVENGERS, THE INHUMANS, and FANTASTIC FOUR. He also co-created Marvel’s first Latin American Super Hero and first Puerto Rican mainstream character, Hector Ayala, AKA White Tiger, which inspired more heroes under the same alias.

Born on June 9, 1954 in the Bronx to Puerto Rican parents, George and his younger brother dreamed of being artists. Already drawing at the early age of five, George honed his skills and went on to become a regular contributor at the House of Ideas and famous for his seminal work in the industry.

In 1973, George broke into comics as an assistant for Marvel artist Rich Buckler. They both worked under Art Director John Romita Sr., who became a mentor to George. After making his debut by penciling a short satirical story featuring Luther Manning, AKA Deathlok, in ASTONISHING TALES #25 in 1974, it wasn’t long before George became a regular contributor.