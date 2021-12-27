Remembering Ryan Bodenheim

Marvel Comics pauses to reflect upon the life and career of cover artist, inker, and penciler Ryan Bodenheim, fondly known to many as Bode. At Marvel and beyond, he showcased an incredibly detailed style that often had a three-dimensional quality that leapt off the page and combined seamlessly with his fluid line work. He lived to be 44 years old.

Born in Oklahoma, Ryan spent the majority of his life in Ohio. A self-taught artist, his foremost passion was telling stories in the comic medium. Throughout his career making comics, he illustrated and co-created several creator-owned series with Jonathan Hickman such as The Dying and The Dead, A Red Mass for Mars, and Secret. He also worked on Valiant titles such as XO Manowar, Bloodshot, and Ninjak.