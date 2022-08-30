Remembering Sid Jacobson, 1929-2022

Earlier this summer, writer and editor Sid Jacobson passed away at the age of 92. As a former executive editor for Marvel, he promoted comics created for children, before redefining the concept of comic book journalism in graphic novel form.

Jacobson was born in Brooklyn on October 20, 1929, on the eve of the Great Depression. When Jacobson was 21, he began studying journalism at New York University, a choice that would reverberate across his comic book career several decades later. During the ’50s, Jacobson found success as a songwriter for Johnny Mathis, Dion and the Belmonts, Frankie Avalon, and Earl Grant. Some of his hit songs included Avalon’s “A Boy Without a Girl” and Grant’s "(At) The End (of a Rainbow)".

In 1952, Jacobson broke into the comic book industry with Harvey Comics and began a three-decade stint with the company, which elevated him to the position of editor-in-chief. Jacobson worked on many of Harvey’s most famous characters, including Casper the Friendly Ghost, Richie Rich, Wendy the Good Little Witch, and Hot Stuff. It was at Harvey where Jacobson met Ernie Colón, an influential artist who became his frequent collaborator.