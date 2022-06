Remembering Tim Sale, 1956-2022

Marvel Comics pauses to reflect upon the life and career of Eisner Award-winning comic book artist Tim Sale, a penciller, inker, and letterer who was widely known for his many collaborations with Jeph Loeb, many of which became instant classics. During his career at Marvel, he worked on several memorable miniseries, including DAREDEVIL: YELLOW; SPIDER-MAN: BLUE; HULK: GRAY; and CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHITE. He lived to be 66 years old.

Born on May 1, 1956 in Ithaca, New York, Sale and his family spent most of his childhood in Seattle, Washington. During that period, Sale’s father introduced him to comics for the first time, including books like Zorro, Robin Hood, SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2 (1965), and several Disney titles. From an early age, Sale became drawn to adventure fiction and partly even learned to read through comics. When he was 13, he decided to get serious about making comics and started to pursue what would become his career.