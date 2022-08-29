Remembering Tom Palmer, 1942-2022

Marvel legend and comics artist Tom Palmer passed away earlier this month at the age of 81. In addition to being one of the finest inkers to ever have a place in the comic book industry, he was one of the most prolific inkers in Marvel’s history, with a career that spanned from 1968 to 2020. His inks stood out with powerful and dynamic lines that embellished penciled images with stunning clarity.

Born on July 13, 1942 in Queens, New York, Palmer cited Wally Wood, Al Williamson, Frank Frazetta, and Jack Davis as his comic book influences prior to breaking into the industry. In the ’60s, Palmer studied at Frank Reilly’s Art School before former EC Comics artist Jack Kamen mentored him and introduced him to Wood. After penciling a “Jungle Jim” story for Wood, Palmer landed a background inking job at DC Comics.

Palmer’s five-decade journey at Marvel began in 1968 when he was hired to illustrate DOCTOR STRANGE (1968) #171. Palmer remained with the series as the inker on the next issue when Gene Colan took over the art duties on the book. Their styles meshed so well that Palmer remained with Colan on DOCTOR STRANGE before continuing their collaboration on DAREDEVIL (1964) and TOMB OF DRACULA (1972).