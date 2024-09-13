'Rogue: The Savage Land' Uncovers Rogue and Magneto's Secret Saga in the Lost World
This January, discover an all-new X-Men saga starring Rogue, Magneto and more in Tim Seeley and Zulema Lavina's 'Rogue: The Savage Land.'
This January, prepare for jungle action, untamed romance, and more in ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND!
Announced earlier today at Polygon, ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND will be written by Tim Seeley (VENOM WAR: WOLVERINE) and drawn by new artist sensation and Marvel Art Atelier winner Zulema Lavina in her Marvel Comics debut.
The five-issue limited series will take fans back to Chris Claremont and Jim Lee’s legendary UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #269 and #274 where Rogue embarked on a wild journey in the Savage Land, began her passionate relationship with Magneto, and sported her now iconic Savage Land look! It’s a pivotal chapter in Rogue’s history, and at long last, readers will experience the whole story!
The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers she’ll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns towards war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates, and the Master of Magnetism himself!
“In these five issues, I get to utilize my love for 80s X-Men, Jim Lee, Chris Claremont, Zabu, scantily clad heroines (and heroes!) and probably most importantly: dinosaurs,” Seeley told Polygon. “Alongside my collaborator Zulema Lavina, we're going to deliver something fresh, while honoring the impossibly sexy and epic classic tale of a young Rogue, and two of the weirdest allies a girl from Mississippi could ask for: Magneto and Ka-Zar."
ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)
Written by TIM SEELEY
Art by ZULEMA LAVINA
Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW
On Sale 1/15
Check out Kaare Andrews’ cover along with a variant cover by Russell Dauterman and preorder ROGUE: THE SAVAGE LAND at your local comic shop today!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Comics
Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades