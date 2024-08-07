'Savage Wolverine' Writer Tom Bloom Sends Logan Down a Crossroads

Welcome to Tropica, Nevada. Hope you survive the experience.

In Tom Bloom and Devmalya Pramanik's SAVAGE WOLVERINE INFINITY COMIC, now available on Marvel Unlimited, Logan finds himself at a crossroads after an A.I.M. attack leaves him stranded in a small Western America town. As he searches for the quickest way out of there, he comes across some trouble—and it may be more than even The Best There Is can handle alone.

Speaking to Marvel.com, SAVAGE WOLVERINE writer Tom Bloom—best known for his wildly popular Kill 6 Billion Demons webcomic—broke down his Marvel debut. He discussed the impact of the Krakoan Era on this story and described his Wolverine as "the gruff, wandering antihero type." He explained how the villain capitalizes on some real anxieties to make a convincing point, as well as the way body horror films inspired the Infinity Comic's creepy designs. He also teased Wolverine's co-protagonist, a finale involving chainsaws, and much more.