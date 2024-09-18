Scarlet Witch: The Witches' Road, Explained

The Scarlet Witch has never walked an easy path. From her tragic childhood to her early days as a villain with Magneto to her tumultuous time with the Avengers, Wanda Maximoff has faced more than her fair share of challenges.

Due to her reality-warping powers, the Scarlet Witch's moments of mental instability became worldwide crises that touched the lives of the X-Men, the Avengers, and the other heroes of the Marvel Universe. So, when Wanda tried to turn the page on her past once and for all, she walked down a new path: the Witches' Road. As she went on that magical journey, Wanda discovered long-overdue revelations about her past and a new chance at life.

Now, let's take a closer look at the strange mystical realm of the Witches' Road, as well as Wanda Maximoff's experience there with the spirit of her teacher, Agatha Harkness.