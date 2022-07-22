Comics
Published July 22, 2022

SDCC 2022: Marvel Unveils Two New Variant Cover Programs

Later this year and early next, Marvel will launch two new variant cover programs featuring talent like Peach Momoko, Steve McNiven, and so many more.

by Meagan Damore

Marvel will celebrate its past and future with two new variant cover programs arriving later this year and early next.

Starting in December 2022, Marvel Stormbreaker and rising star Peach Momoko will provide variant covers in her own signature style for DAREDEVIL #6, IMMORTAL X-MEN #9, AVENGERS #63, CAPTAIN MARVEL #44, and more.

DAREDEVIL #6 variant cover by Peach Momoko

Then, beginning in January 2023, a series of Homage Variant Covers will reimagine iconic covers from across Marvel history, including:

HULK #13 Homage Variant Cover by Steve McNiven

Check out a sampling of these variant covers in their own separate galleries below, and don’t miss them when they go on sale in December and January!

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Daredevil (Matthew Murdock), X-Men, Avengers, Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Moon Girl (Lunella Lafayette), Black Panther (T'Challa), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Thor (Thor Odinson), Wolverine (James Howlett), San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Peach Momoko Variant Covers
1/
AVENGERS #63 variant cover by Peach Momoko
Homage Variant Covers
1/
HULK #13 Homage Variant Cover by Steve McNiven

