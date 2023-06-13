Silver Surfer Helps the Son of Captain Marvel Live Up to His Legacy in New Series by Ron Marz and Ron Lim

Ron Marz and Ron Lim, legendary architects of the Marvel Comics’ cosmic landscape, are soaring the spaceways once more with hit after hit series! Following SILVER SURFER REBIRTH and WARLOCK REBIRTH, Marz and Lim will return with another saga set during their influential run of Silver Surfer: SILVER SURFER REBIRTH: LEGACY!

Launching in September, the five-issue limited series will continue plot threads introduced in the team’s previous series as Silver Surfer and Legacy—the son of the original Captain Marvel—team up on a quest across time. From the not-so-distant past to the very end of eternity, the duo’s mission spirals into the cosmos, pitting them against the likes of Thanos, Adam Warlock’s Infinity Watch, Galactus, and more. And fans won’t believe the mysterious force pulling the strings behind this sprawling story as the next chapter in this new era of Marvel space mythology begins with a bang!

The Sentinel of the Spaceways has taken the son of Captain Mar-Vell under his wing, but even the Power Cosmic can't replace the love of a father! The Surfer knows something that might just be able to soothe a broken heart, but is it worth a clash with the Infinity Watch? Beloved creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim revisit their celebrated run on Silver Surfer and they're not the only time travelers...

"I can't say no to Silver Surfer, and I can't say no to Ron Lim, so here we go again," Marz said. "Playing in Marvel's cosmic playground with Ron was how my career started, and I think I speak for both of us when I say this is right where we want to be. It just fits. This new series gives us a chance to build on the stories we've been telling, and tie them together into a bigger arc with Surfer at the center. We're having a blast, so hopefully readers will too."