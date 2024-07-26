Comics
Published July 26, 2024

SDCC 2024: Marvel Reveals the All-New Spider-Girl

Following the breakout success of Spider-Boy, Dan Slott, Michael Cho and Paco Medina introduce an all-new Spider-Girl this October in 'Spider-Boy' #12.

by Marvel

Last year, Spider-Boy’s startling debut took the comic book industry by storm—selling out multiple printings that led to his own smash-hit solo series! Just announced at the Diamond Retailer Lunch at San Diego Comic-Con, comic book powerhouse and Spidey legend Dan Slott is at it again with the introduction of an all-new Spider-Girl this October! 

Debuting in SPIDER-BOY #12, Slott and designer/artist Michael Cho created the new Spider-Hero that superstar artist Paco Medina will take through her first on-page adventure! Spider-Girl's mysterious backstory will supersede even Spider-Boy’s shocking origin! Just as the emergence of Spider-Boy turned the Spider-Verse inside out and fueled fan speculation for months, SPIDER-GIRL has a story to share that will keep readers guessing and make Spider-Man, Spider-Boy, and all the rest question everything! The upcoming issue of SPIDER-BOY will also feature an exciting team-up with Daredevil.

The all new... Spider-Girl?! After the recent status quo shake-up, Spider-Boy's life really will never be the same again! In light of what happened, maybe it's time for Bailey Briggs to be someone else's sidekick. Get ready Daredevil, because here comes The "Boy Without Fear!" Also in this issue: find out what Bullseye has to do with it all.

SPIDER-BOY #12 variant cover by Mark Bagley
SPIDER-BOY #12 variant cover by Mark Bagley

SPIDER-BOY #12
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art and Cover by PACO MEDINA
Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE
Variant Cover by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale 10/12

Check out Paco Medina’s main cover for SPIDER-BOY #12 along with variant covers by Mark Bagley and Elizabeth Torque that spotlight the all-new SPIDER-GIRL! Preorder SPIDER-BOY #12 at your local comic shop today and stay tuned in the days ahead for more San Diego Comic-Con announcements!

SPIDER-BOY #12 cover by Paco Medina
SPIDER-BOY #12 variant cover by Michael Cho
SPIDER-BOY #12 variant cover by Michael Cho

In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), San Diego Comic-Con 2024

