The 'Star Wars: The Battle Of Jakku' Comic Trilogy Continues in 'Republic Under Siege'

Last month, it was revealed that Marvel’s STAR WARS comic line would conclude its post-The Empire Strikes Back storytelling and enter a new post-Return of the Jedi era beginning in October. Three limited series will tell the story of the BATTLE OF JAKKU, the epic final battle of the Galactic Civil War and the saga that is one of the key events set between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy. Following the debut series, STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — INSURGENCY RISING in October, the events continue this November in the second installment, STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU — REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE, which fans can see the covers and story details for today!



Written by acclaimed, award-winning author Alex Segura (Star Wars: Poe Dameron – Free Fall, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE) and drawn by a trio of superstar artistic talent—Leonard Kirk, Stefano Raffaele, and Jethro Morales—the STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU event will center around the never-before-told final moments of the Galactic Civil War. First introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Rey scavenged amongst its wreckage, the Battle of Jakku was a pivotal turning point for the galaxy. On the sandy dunes of Jakku, the remnants of the Empire made their desperate last stand after their secret base was discovered by the Rebellion, who were determined to destroy them once and for all so that the New Republic can thrive! Now, fans will witness this pivotal moment in Star Wars canon for the first time ever!



"It's an unbelievable honor to be able to tell this lost story of Star Wars history, alongside so many amazing artists, in the pages of the three BATTLE OF JAKKU limited series,” Segura said. “Our story will be epic in scope - involving all the major characters you love, plus some new, exciting additions to the mythos."



"We'll not only give readers a front-row seat to the final battle of the Galactic Civil War - we'll reframe the aftermath of the Battle of Endor and introduce a new, menacing threat that will keep our heroes guessing. The goal for all of us is to turn up the volume and make sure this adventure stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the other stories of the era. As the Empire collapses, a new darkness arises!"



“This series is definitely something fans don’t want to miss,” Editor Mark Paniccia promises. “Within the chaos and destruction of all three series, there are elements that hint to what comes next.”



Read on to learn what awaits in the first two issues of STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE, including the birth of Luke Skywalker’s new Jedi Order, Doctor Aphra’s role, and more!

STAR WARS: BATTLE OF JAKKU – REPUBLIC UNDER SIEGE #1