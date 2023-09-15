'Star Wars: Visions - Takashi Okazaki' #1 Returns to the Saga of the Ronin

Announced last month, some of the most inventive creators in the world are bringing their unique comic book artistry to the galaxy far, far away in Marvel's STAR WARS: VISIONS!

Inspired by the animated anthology series of the same name, this new line of one-shots gives artists the chance to infuse Star Wars storytelling with their individual styles as well as elements from their cultures and backgrounds. After Marvel superstar Peach Momoko kicks things off in November, masterful manga artist Takashi Okazaki will unleash his imagination on the Star Wars mythos once again in STAR WARS: VISIONS – TAKASHI OKAZAKI #1!

Revealed yesterday at StarWars.com, the creator of Afro Samurai and frequent Marvel cover artist will return with another tale of the mysterious Ronin, a character he introduced in Kamikaze Douga studios' acclaimed episode of the Star Wars: Visions animated series, "The Duel," and previously revisited in last year’s STAR WARS: VISIONS #1 comic one-shot.

Set in a world inspired by Feudal Japan, the Ronin’s adventures are influenced by Samurai films and told mostly in bold black and white, all resulting in a transcendent Star Wars experience. With this new Ronin story, it’s time to shed light on the enigmatic warrior’s dark past and further explore his powerful connection to the Force!

Fans have seen the Ronin as a Sith slayer...but who was the Ronin before? See the early history of the Ronin and his Sith origins in this extraordinary prequel!

"The Ronin is such a unique character, but one that still feels at home in the Star Wars galaxy," Editor Danny Khazem said. "He was one of the most fan-favorite introductions from the Disney+ series and now, Takashi gets the chance to expand upon the history of the Ronin here. We're all blown away with the work he has been doing and this issue is no exception: the action and intrigue all packed into this one-shot is stunning!"