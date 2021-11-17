Comics
Published November 17, 2021

Superstar Artist Greg Land Pays Homage to Gwen Stacy in New ‘Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse’ Covers

Ghost-Spider enters the edge of the Spider-Verse in new series this February!

by Marvel

Announced this morning at The Mary Sue, Gwen Stacy is back in an all-new series this February! Gwen Stacy AKA Ghost-Spider will travel through time encountering different versions of herself in SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE by writer Tim Seeley and artist Jodi Nishijima. And to celebrate Marvel Comics’ sweetheart’s new era, superstar artist Greg Land has delivered gorgeous covers for each issue of the limited series. These pinup style covers pay homage to Land’s iconic variant cover of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #2, Ghost-Spider’s first appearance, and feature Gwen in a series of outfits including her time as Nightbird in the recent HEROES REBORN: NIGHT-GWEN one-shot!

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND
SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

When Gwen Stacy was bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained arachnid-like super-powers and started a crimefighting career as Spider-Woman (or as she’s affectionately known to her peers, Ghost-Spider)! But what would have happened if instead she had picked up the enchanted hammer, Mjolnir? Or if she received the Super-Soldier Serum? Or built a high-tech suit of armor? Or…you get the idea!

Can’t get enough Gwen? Check out all five of Greg Land’s homage covers below and be there when SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 hits stands on 2/9!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

A Brief History of the Darkhold

Comics

The Biggest Wolverine Story of All Time Begins... See the Covers for 'X Lives of Wolverine' #1 Now

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Listen to Chapter 6 of 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye' Today

Comics

Doctor Strange Summons the All-New Defenders

In this article: Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)
1/
SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Related

Comics

Meet the All-New, All-Different X-Gwens

Gwen Stacy pays homage to your favorite mutants on new X-Gwen Variant Covers this February!

13 hours ago

Gear

Maisonette Launches New Capsule Collection Celebrating ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’

The new collection for kids underscores the meaning of friendship and everyday heroic efforts, small and large.

2 weeks ago

Comics

Announcing the 2021 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Your first look at all the exclusive merch and perks arriving with this year's MU+ kit!

2 months ago

TV Shows

'Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends’: Hulk Needs Team Spidey's Help

A brand-new episode of the new original series for pre-schoolers airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel today!

2 months ago