Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch Reveal the Full Scope of 'Ultimate Invasion' and the New Ultimate Universe

Earlier today, select retailers were invited to the Ultimate Invasion Virtual Conference, where writer Jonathan Hickman, artist Bryan Hitch, and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski laid out the plans for a new ULTIMATE UNIVERSE that will spin out of the pages of the ULTIMATE INVASION series.

Launching later this month, the four-part limited series seemingly heralded the return of the Ultimate Universe, but as retailers just learned, it’ll actually mark the creation of something entirely new. Something that has been forged in fire, and shaped by design…

In the same vein as the groundbreaking Ultimate Comics line that defined the 2000s with bold storytelling and risk-taking twists on Marvel characters, Hickman and Hitch’s new universe will revolutionize the world outside your window. Witness the spark that will light this new age in ULTIMATE INVASION.

After the Maker’s desperate attempt to restore the Ultimate Universe unleashes massive, unintended consequences, a group of Marvel’s heroes are caught in a war between timelines. As universes collide, the foundation of a new line of ULTIMATE COMICS will be built.

This November, Marvel is proud to present ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1—a one-shot written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Stefano Caselli with a cover by Bryan Hitch. The breathtaking epic will introduce readers to this new line that will be home to an array of brand-new hard-hitting series. A fresh start for a new generation, prepare to see your favorite characters redefined for today’s world. Stay tuned in the coming months for more information about this exciting new universe crafted by some of today’s greatest comic book visionaries.

"What made the Ultimate Universe originally really interesting was that it was a reflection of the world outside your window, in the moment that you were living in. What does it look like in the world we’re living in now?" Hickman said. "It’s kind of shocking how much the world has changed in that period of time. The idea of what it would be like to see the genesis of Super Heroes in a brand new world is a really fascinating exercise."

“You don’t ever have to have read any of the Ultimate Universe to enjoy this,” Hitch explained. “There’s some great comics in there, but this doesn’t need you to be familiar with that stuff. You just need to get in on page one and enjoy this because the story takes you where you need to go.”

Retailers also got a glimpse at what the eye-catching ULTIMATE INVASION #1 foil variant cover would look like as well as the cover of ULTIMATE INVASION #4 and ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1.

ULTIMATE INVASION #1