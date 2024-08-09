Ultimate Black Cat Debuts, Hulk Smashes the Ultimates, and More in November Ultimate Issues

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 11/27

The Black Panther and the Strange Doctor? A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

Marvel’s Ultimate line has been a mega success—demanding multiple printings, capturing the excitement of longtime fans, and providing exciting entry points for a new generation of readers. Don’t miss out as they redefine Marvel storytelling as you know it! Check out November’s and preorder these issues at your local comic shop today!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.