Comics
Published August 9, 2024

Ultimate Black Cat Debuts, Hulk Smashes the Ultimates, and More in November Ultimate Issues

Learn about 'Ultimate Black Panther' #10, 'Ultimate Spider-Man' #11, 'Ultimate X-Men' #9, and 'Ultimates' #6, all on sale this November.

by Marvel

The Maker, a deranged alternate version of Reed Richards, manipulated his way through the timestream to create a world without super heroes, but when he emerges from captivity in 16 months, he’s in for a rude awakening!

In his absence, super heroes, nations, and young mutants are reclaiming their destiny in four hit titles: Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto’s ULTIMATE SPIDER-MANBryan Hill and Stefano Caselli’s ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHERPeach Momoko’s ULTIMATE X-MEN, and Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s ULTIMATES. Today, fans can peek ahead at what’s to come in Marvel’s bold new Ultimate line this November. 

The cover reveals and synopses for November’s issues spotlight the debut of Ultimate Black Cat; a showdown between the Ultimates and Hulk; more revelations behind the origin of mutants in the Ultimate Universe; and a strange new ally joining Wakanda in its war against Khonshu’s forces!  

ULTIMATES #6

ULTIMATES #6 cover by Dike Ruan

ULTIMATES #6
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
Cover by DIKE RUAN
On Sale 11/16

Ultimates assemble to take down the Hulk! The entire roster of the Ultimates unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker’s Council—but has he gotten his team in over their heads? 

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9 cover by Peach Momoko

ULTIMATE X-MEN #9
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 11/13

Maystorm vs. Surge in a static skirmish! Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!  

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11 cover by Marco Checchetto

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO
On Sale 11/20

Who is the Ultimate Black Cat? Guest artist David Messina returns as tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin’s Sinister Six? 

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10 cover by Stefano Caselli

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI
On Sale 11/27

The Black Panther and the Strange Doctor? A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?

Marvel’s Ultimate line has been a mega success—demanding multiple printings, capturing the excitement of longtime fans, and providing exciting entry points for a new generation of readers. Don’t miss out as they redefine Marvel storytelling as you know it! Check out November’s and preorder these issues at your local comic shop today!

In this article: Ultimates (Ultimate), Spider-Man (Ultimate), X-Men (Ultimate)

