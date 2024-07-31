Venom Horse Rides to Battle in New 'Venom War' Variant Covers & Bonus Story

Throughout the Marvel Universe, symbiotes have appeared in all shapes and sizes as they bond with whatever creature they can wrap their tendrils around! And next week in VENOM WAR #1, a new symbiote hero unlike any other gallops onto the scene—Venom Horse!

Venom Horse will be introduced in one-page backup stories across all five VENOM WAR issues. Written by VENOM WAR writer Al Ewing and drawn by Carlos Nieto (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER, GHOST RIDER), this special bonus saga will introduce Venom Horse and share his wild origins as he busts free of captivity. To celebrate his debut, each issue will also have a special Venom Horse Variant Cover where superstar artist Clayton Crain showcases the new character in all its majestic symbiote splendor!

The latest symbiote crossover event, VENOM WAR kicks off after Eddie and Dylan Brock glimpse terrifying visions of eachother’s future as Venom, leading to a showdown to be the one and only Venom! The resulting war brings in past and present symbiotes as they’re forced to declare themselves “Team Eddie” or “Team Dylan.” Will Venom Horse choose a side as well?