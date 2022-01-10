Vote in the 2022 X-Men Election Today
Choose between Armor, Avalanche, Bling!, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn, and Surge!
Choose which mighty mutant will join the next iteration of the X-Men—it's your civic duty!
Head to Marvel.com/XMenVote and make your pick now through Thursday, January 13. Cast your ballot to determine the final member of Krakoa's supreme Super Hero squad, then share and campaign on social media with the hashtag #XMenVote!
But, as with any election, you must first do your due diligence to make sure you know about each and every candidate. For the pros, and maybe a few cons, here’s a rundown of who’s who on the ballot...
Armor
Hisako Ichiki is able to create a powerful psionic force field around herself, giving her superhuman strength and durability. She planted the first Krakoan flower on Mars, and as a member of the New Mutants aided her brethren across the globe.
Avalanche
A long-standing member of the Brotherhood, Dominikos Petrakis used his seismokinetic powers against the X-Men. Though he was killed by the Red Skull, he was one of countless mutants to be resurrected on Krakoa, where he became an agent of S.W.O.R.D.
Bling!
A former member of Gambit’s Chevaliers squad at the Xavier school, Bling! has more recently teamed up with X-23 and her team to investigate the true motives of the new Krakoan nation. She possesses a diamond-hard body, superhuman strength and the ability to fire crystalline projectiles.
Firestar
Angelica Jones is a veteran superhero, boasting former memberships in the Avengers, New Warriors, Young Allies, and the X-Men themselves – in addition to being one of Spider-Man’s most amazing friends. In spite of her codename, her powers are actually microwave-based, allowing her to ignite, melt, or otherwise superheat whatever she targets. She has yet to claim Krakoan citizenship…
Gentle
The first X-Man to hail from the nation of Wakanda, Nezhno Abidemi now calls Krakoa his home. His mutant power allows him to exponentially increases his musculature, giving him almost limitless strength and invulnerability.
Gorgon
Like the mythical creature of his namesake, Tomi Shishido’s gaze can turn anyone who meets it into stone. Although he possesses many other superpowers, Gorgon’s proficiency with swords is his greatest strength. Due to his skill with a blade, he was able to turn the tide at a crucial moment during the Contest of Swords in Otherworld. Unfortunately, he died doing so and came back… different.
Micromax
A British mutant, Scott Wright has served as an agent of various agencies of the Crown including MI13 and F.I.6. In the past, he was also briefly a member of Excalibur - and controversially O*N*E* – when he came into conflict with many of his fellow mutants.
Penance
Monet St. Croix touts herself as a near-perfect mutant specimen, with a wide range of powers and talents. Also, though she once considered it a burden, Monet is now capable of shifting to and from her deadly Penance form at will. She currently is the co-CXO of X-Corp.
Siryn
The daughter of lauded X-Man Banshee, Theresa Cassidy made a name for herself as a member of X-Factor, making use of the same sonic powers as her father. The current X-Factor team was finally able to free her from the influence of the divine being known as Morrigan, to whom she’d sacrificed to save a fellow mutant.
Surge
One of the most powerful electrokinetics on Krakoa, Noriko Ashida can produce devastating blast of lightning and move and incredible speeds. She’s poised to team-up with her fellow New X-Men alums to protect the next generation of mutantdom.
Visit Marvel.com/XMenVote today
