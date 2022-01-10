Vote in the 2022 X-Men Election Today

Choose which mighty mutant will join the next iteration of the X-Men—it's your civic duty!

Head to Marvel.com/XMenVote and make your pick now through Thursday, January 13. Cast your ballot to determine the final member of Krakoa's supreme Super Hero squad, then share and campaign on social media with the hashtag #XMenVote!

But, as with any election, you must first do your due diligence to make sure you know about each and every candidate. For the pros, and maybe a few cons, here’s a rundown of who’s who on the ballot...

Armor