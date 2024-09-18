Cosmos-Shattering 'What If...? Galactus' One-Shots Give Rise to New Heralds Who Serve the Devourer of Worlds

WHAT IF…? GALACTUS TRANSFORMED SPIDER-GWEN? #1

Written by KALINDA VAZQUEZ

Art by DANIEL PICCIOTTO

Cover by RON LIM

On Sale 1/29

After coming to the aid of a wounded herald of Galactus, Spider-Gwen is empowered and enlisted in the service of the World-Devourer! But despite her new role surveying the galaxy, Gwen can’t help her heroic streak. So when she encounters a world reminiscent of her home, will she ally with its alien residents and attempt to battle one of the cosmos’ greatest forces?!

Check out the main covers by Ron Lim and preorder all five WHAT IF…? GALACTUS one-shots at your local comic shop today!



Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.



To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.