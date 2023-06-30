Yelena Belova Returns in 'White Widow' #1
This November, Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo take the fan-favorite superspy on an all-new adventure.
Announced earlier today by The Mary Sue, Yelena Belova is returning for her very own series this November!
In WHITE WIDOW #1, writer Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (OBI-WAN, YODA) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic antiheroes. Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become?
On writing the new series, Sarah Gailey told The Mary Sue, "I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can't wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!"
WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)
Written by SARAH GAILEY
Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
On Sale 11/1
Check out the cover by David Marquez now, and don’t miss WHITE WIDOW #1 when it hits stands in November!
