Comics
Published June 30, 2023

Yelena Belova Returns in 'White Widow' #1

This November, Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo take the fan-favorite superspy on an all-new adventure.

by Marvel

Announced earlier today by The Mary Sue, Yelena Belova is returning for her very own series this November!

In WHITE WIDOW #1, writer Sarah Gailey (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Eat the Rich) joins forces with Alessandro Miracolo (OBI-WAN, YODA) for a groundbreaking new chapter in the life of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic antiheroes. Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her. Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become?

On writing the new series, Sarah Gailey told The Mary Sue, "I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms. Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can't wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!"

WHITE WIDOW #1 cover by David Marquez

WHITE WIDOW #1 (OF 4)
Written by SARAH GAILEY
Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO
Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ
On Sale 11/1

Check out the cover by David Marquez now, and don’t miss WHITE WIDOW #1 when it hits stands in November!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury Stepping Out of the Shadows

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Spider-Boy Lands His First Ongoing Series

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Secret Invasion' Episode 1

Comics

Closer Look at the Comics Behind ‘Secret Invasion’

Comics

June 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Black Widow (Yelena)

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Behind The Scenes of Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' with Florence Pugh

Revisit the Yelena and the Hawkeyes with this excerpt from 'MARVEL STUDIOS’ HAWKEYE: THE OFFICIAL COLLECTOR SPECIAL' on-sale May 16, 2023

1 month ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Go Inside the Action-Packed World of Natasha Romanoff in ‘Marvel's Black Widow: The Art of the Movie’

Relive the big screen thrills of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ with this deluxe book featuring exclusive concept art and insider details!

5 months ago

Comics

Copy That: Marvel’s Wildest Clone Stories

Ahead of ‘Dark Web’ #1 grab our refresher on some of the most important clones—and their storylines—in Marvel Comics.

6 months ago

Movies

D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts’ Casting Announced

Yelena, Winter Soldier, Ghost, U.S.Agent, Red Guardian and Taskmaster are teaming up.

9 months ago