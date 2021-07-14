Who Is Yelena Belova?

Does she ever! This super-spy was also a Super-Adaptoid!

While working for S.H.I.E.L.D., Yelena led a rogue black ops team unknowingly backed by Hydra. The Avengers interrupted her mission searching for super-criminal Karl Lykos, AKA Sauron. After Yelena suffered severe burns at the hands of Sauron, Hydra offered her revenge against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. They coordinated with A.I.M. who genetically modified Yelena using research from their Super-Adaptoid program. Able to copy other superhuman’s powers, she faced the Avengers in an epic battle. See how she measures up in NEW AVENGERS ANNUAL (2006) #1!

WHAT WILL SHE DO FOR HER FRIENDS?