Wolverine Variants from Across the Multiverse

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does, and most of Logan's variants from across the Multiverse can claim the same. Across countless worlds, Wolverine stands as an enduring figure, even in apocalyptic futures where his healing factor helped him outlive the X-Men. While some worlds see Wolverine haunted by the lives he couldn't save, other worlds have turned Logan into a ferocious killer.

Now, let's take a closer look at some of the most iconic and strange versions of Wolverine from across the Multiverse. From the heroic to the horrifying, we'll break down some of Wolverine's most distinctive variants and how they reshaped their worlds.