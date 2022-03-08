Culture & Lifestyle
Published March 8, 2022

Celebrate 60 Years of Marvel's Iconic Wall-Crawler with 'Spider-Man: Panel by Panel'

Get a first look at the cover before it arrives October 18, 2022!

by Marvel

Spider-Man's BIG 60th birthday celebration continues!

This fall, celebrate six decades of web-slinging adventure with the release of Spider-Man: Panel by Panel from Abrams Books. This must-have collection arrives this October 18, 2022, and you can pre-order it now!

Spider-Man: Panel by Panel includes two complete stories plus the original art from the Library of Congress.

Spider-Man: Panel by Panel 

Spider-Man first swung onto the comic book pages in August 1962 with the publication of AMAZING FANTASY #15, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and with cover art by Jack Kirby, which was soon followed by THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 in March 1963. Sixty years after the comics' publication, award-winning graphic designer Chip Kidd reimagines the iconic first stories using original vintage copies of both comic books to present these classic tales in a whole new way.

Perfect for both lifelong fans and the latest generation of Marvel enthusiasts, the book also includes text by Chip Kidd, Marvel editor Tom Brevoort, historian Mark Evanier (Kirby: King of Comics), and Library of Congress curator Sara Duke. Stunningly photographed by award-winning photographer Geoff Spear, AMAZING FANTASY #15 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 are showcased as you’ve never seen them before—oversized and up-close. This is a panel-by-panel exploration of both entire issues that captures every single detail and nuance of Lee and Ditko’s groundbreaking story, making it a must-have for every comic book collection.

SPIDER-MAN: PANEL BY PANEL is available October 18, everywhere books are sold PRE-ORDER NOW!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—TwitterFacebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

March 9's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Podcasts

A Nation Under Our Feet: ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast

Comics

The Sinister Six Like You've Never Seen Them Before in Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness' 'Amazing Spider-Man' #900

Movies

Join the Ravagers on a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Immersive Cinematic Experience

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Celebrate 60 Years of Marvel's Iconic Wall-Crawler with 'Spider-Man: Panel by Panel'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Books, Books: Collections, Books: Specialty

Related

Comics

The Sinister Six Like You've Never Seen Them Before in Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness' 'Amazing Spider-Man' #900

June's 'Amazing Spider-Man' #6 celebrates 900 issues of 'Amazing Spider-Man' with a giant-sized Spidey epic!

5 hours ago

Comics

'Amazing Spider-Man' #1 Brings Peter Parker to Rock Bottom

In Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man' #1, Peter hits one of the lowest points in his life – and it’s about to get even worse.

1 day ago

1:17

Trailers & Extras

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 Trailer | Marvel Comics

WHAT DID SPIDER-MAN DO?! The next era of Spider-Man begins this April in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1!

4 days ago

Comics

Bonding with Venom: The Symbiote’s Recent History

Before starting the latest ‘Venom’ series on Marvel Unlimited, get caught up with Eddie Brock’s greatest and most terrifying turns.

5 days ago