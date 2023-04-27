'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Jeanette Lomboy

What is your favorite book, movie, or TV show now?

I’m a Loki fan and was riveted during the first season of the show. I can’t wait for the second season and am crossing my fingers that Alligator Loki makes a return …

Better to ask permission or forgiveness?

Both, depending on the situation. I’ve learned to know the difference as I’ve gotten older.

What takes your breath away?

Nature. I’m an avid outdoors enthusiast and love hiking, kayaking, snowboarding, and just being outside. I grew up going to National Parks and feel so lucky to live in Southern California with everything from waterfall hikes to sea cave kayaking right in my backyard. It’s truly inspiring.

What was the most challenging part of transforming Tower of Terror into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!?

The challenges were multi-fold, and the stakes were quite high. First, we had to tackle bringing the Guardians to life for the first time ever in a theme park in a very big way… and I’m a fan, so that was no easy feat.

Second, we were equally committed to making sure our Disney fans loved the new attraction as much, if not more, than Tower of Terror. Oh, and we only had 15 or so months to get it all done, from idea to opening, right in time for the release of the second Guardians of the Galaxy film. It was almost comedic how challenging and daunting it was, but that made the end result, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! that much more worthwhile. The creation of the attraction was fitting of the Guardians themselves.

What was the most fun?

It was a blast testing all the new ride profiles and music options with the joint Imagineering and Studios team in the middle of the night, after Disney California Adventure had closed. After finalizing the six ride profiles and six songs, I set my personal record by riding the attraction six times back-to-back without a break.