'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Jeanette Lomboy
Get to know Imagineer Jeanette Lomboy, whose work includes Avengers Campus and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
Imagineer Jeanette Lomboy (she/her) is super cool. Having started her career as a Disneyland attractions operator, she’s now a Vice President overseeing Imagineering efforts at Disneyland and Aulani, the Disney resort and spa in Hawaii (where we would like to visit right now, thank you very much). Marvel fans know her work from the immersive Avengers Campus and the so-fun-you’re-screaming Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! attraction, both located at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.
She’s got a cute alarm clock. We want to test rides with her at Disneyland after hours. She is a magical Woman of Marvel. And we had some questions for her.
We asked. She answered.
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
My alarm clock is my cat Figaro, who was named after the cat from Disney’s Pinocchio. Fig will meow until I feed him, so that’s the first thing I do when I wake up. After that, it’s all about coffee and getting properly caffeinated for the day.
Superpower of choice?
When I was a kid, I would’ve said flying. Nowadays, I’d pick healing as my superpower. As a mother of two boys this one would come in handy, like daily. Maybe hourly sometimes!
How would you describe your job at an elementary school career day?
I get to dream up theme park rides for Disneyland and bring them to life.
Which attraction do you make a beeline for after rope drop?
Right now, I’d make a beeline for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. It’s our newest attraction at Disneyland and it recently opened along with a re-imagined Mickey’s Toontown. The attraction is an instant classic and just pure fun for the whole family.
What was your favorite book, movie, or TV show as a kid?
Growing up, I loved Shel Silverstein’s quirky and clever books with their simple illustrations, and The Missing Piece Meets the Big O was at the top of my list of favorites. I’ve still never read a more perfect book about love.
What is your favorite book, movie, or TV show now?
I’m a Loki fan and was riveted during the first season of the show. I can’t wait for the second season and am crossing my fingers that Alligator Loki makes a return …
Better to ask permission or forgiveness?
Both, depending on the situation. I’ve learned to know the difference as I’ve gotten older.
What takes your breath away?
Nature. I’m an avid outdoors enthusiast and love hiking, kayaking, snowboarding, and just being outside. I grew up going to National Parks and feel so lucky to live in Southern California with everything from waterfall hikes to sea cave kayaking right in my backyard. It’s truly inspiring.
What was the most challenging part of transforming Tower of Terror into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!?
The challenges were multi-fold, and the stakes were quite high. First, we had to tackle bringing the Guardians to life for the first time ever in a theme park in a very big way… and I’m a fan, so that was no easy feat.
Second, we were equally committed to making sure our Disney fans loved the new attraction as much, if not more, than Tower of Terror. Oh, and we only had 15 or so months to get it all done, from idea to opening, right in time for the release of the second Guardians of the Galaxy film. It was almost comedic how challenging and daunting it was, but that made the end result, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! that much more worthwhile. The creation of the attraction was fitting of the Guardians themselves.
What was the most fun?
It was a blast testing all the new ride profiles and music options with the joint Imagineering and Studios team in the middle of the night, after Disney California Adventure had closed. After finalizing the six ride profiles and six songs, I set my personal record by riding the attraction six times back-to-back without a break.
When humans live on Mars, what one food must we bring with us?
Dark chocolate! In all forms.
Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy?
Jeopardy. RIP Alex Trebec.
Churros or Dole Whip?
Meh. Hard question! Dole Whip by a hair.
Where is your favorite place to travel?
While I love traveling to new places, going to Hawai‘i is like coming home to me. For as much time as I’ve spent there in my life—between summers and holidays with family when I was younger, or living on-island when we were building Aulani—I still find that there is something new and awe-inspiring that I experience and discover each and every time I’m there. The fusion of deep history, Hawaiian culture, natural wonders, and an unrivaled island foodie, art, and music scene make Hawai‘i such a special place.
Would you rather spend the day in a character suit or ride the teacups over and over?
Character suit for sure, especially since wearing one comes with unlimited smiles and hugs. I worked teacups as a Disneyland Fantasyland ride operator years ago and certainly had my fill!
Best advice you’ve gotten?
Aim for the stars. I was raised to believe anything was possible and I could reach the stars if I worked hard at it.
What’s on your desert island mix tape?
If I’m going to be on a desert island, I’d take Aulani’s music—from my personal favorite island—with me. I think it would make me feel more at home.
Which Marvel Hero and Disney Princess are the team up we didn’t know we needed?
Belle meets Squirrel Girl. I love how unabashedly geeky they both are, plus Belle really could’ve used squirrels to fend off those wolves and Gaston. Belle and Squirrel Girl together would be brilliant and unstoppable.
Who would win the company softball game: the Anaheim Imagineers or the Orlando ones?
Oh, wow. Anaheim of course. We’re the original!
Mantra or quote that keeps you going?
Be 100% here, now.
Best thing about being a Woman of Marvel?
As a little girl who just wanted to work Fantasyland attractions once upon a time, I could’ve never imagined that aiming for the stars meant I’d be helping to bring the Super Hero universe to life at the Disneyland Resort. And Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! was just the start. Now we’re reaching even further and higher, expanding Avengers Campus with a third attraction and a brand-new story. Guests are going to be able to team up with even more Avengers and battle against villains throughout the multiverse, including King Thanos, created just for Avengers Campus. It’s going to be epic!
MacKenzie Cadenhead (she/her) is a children’s book author and an old school (read: former) Marvel editor. She co-authors the Marvel Super-Hero Adventures chapter book series for young readers and is a proud Woman of Marvel. You can see what she’s up to on Instagram @mackenziecadenhead.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
Cobie Smulders Guest Stars on Latest Episode of 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur'