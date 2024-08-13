Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 13, 2024

'Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You' Picture Book Inspires Young Readers

Fans of Sam Wilson will love this new Captain America picture book. Releasing on Jan. 7, 2025 and available for pre-order now!

by Marika Hashimoto

"Remember, kids, you aren't born a hero. You choose to be a hero." —Sam Wilson

Set in the world of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, A Hero Looks Like You is a heartwarming picture book about a young boy named DJ who steps up to help Captain America, his favorite Super Hero, and discovers along the way that heroes don’t always look big or strong or wear a suit. Sometimes, they might even look like him.

From New York Times best-selling author Kwame Mbalia and New York Times best-selling illustrator Nikkolas Smith, this inspiring story shows readers anyone can choose to be a hero. A debut picture book for Mbalia, this is a tie-in picture book for Captain America: Brave New World, which comes out on February 14, 2025, and features an all-star cast, including Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez.

Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You

Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You
Publisher: Marvel Press, part of Disney Publishing Worldwide
Format: Jacketed Hardcover Picture Book
Page count: 32
Age Range: 3-7
Release Date: 01/07/2025
Price: $18.99 US/ $25.99 CAN
ISBN: 9781368098083
[Pre-Order Link]

Kwame Mbalia is a husband, father, and New York Times bestselling author of the Tristan Strong series, for which he received a Coretta Scott King Author Honor award for Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky. Kwame also cowrote Last Gate of the Emperor with Prince Joel Makonnen and edited the instant New York Times best seller Black Boy Joy: 17 Stories Celebrating Black Boyhood. Kwame lives with his wife and children near Raleigh, North Carolina, where he is currently working on several projects—including a new middle-grade series—and cultivating cutting edge dad jokes. www.KwameMbalia.com

Nikkolas Smith is an Artivist, picture book author, and Hollywood film illustrator. He is the author-illustrator of The Artivist, The Golden Girls of Rio, and My Hair Is Poofy & That’s Okay. He also illustrated I Am Ruby Bridges, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, That Flag, and the New York Times bestselling The 1619 Project: Born on the Water. Many of Nikkolas’s viral and globally published sketches are included in his book Sunday Sketch: The Art of Nikkolas. Nikkolas speaks on his Artivism and leads digital painting workshops around the world. Born in Houston, Texas, Nikkolas lives in Los Angeles, California.  www.NIKKOLAS.art

Look below for a sneak peek inside the book!

 

Captain America: Brave New World: A Hero Looks Like You will go on sale on January 7, 2025. Available for pre-order from Disney Books and wherever books are sold!

Comics

August 14's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

