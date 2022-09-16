Dragon Con 2022 Welcomes Back Marvel's Latest, Greatest Cosplayers
Check out some of the most impressive Marvel cosplays from Dragon Con 2022!
Cosplay and conventions have returned with a bang! It’s been a few years since Marvel cosplayers gathered on the hallowed Hilton back-steps at Dragon Con, but they returned ready to fly their favorite Marvel colors. The annual pop culture convention in Atlanta, Georgia attracted over 65,000 attendees for their five day celebration of fandom.
We’re excited to share a gallery of some of the Marvel gatherings that took place—groups of X-Men, Disney+, Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and more!
Every year we’re always excited to celebrate what cosplayers bring to Dragon Con, and it certainly feels good to be back!
Photos by Judy Stephens and Nicole Ciaramella
