Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 3, 2021

Your First Look at All-New Preschool Marvel Books to Enjoy with the Littlest of Fans

Get a head start on your holiday shopping lists!

by Marvel

We're more than halfway through the year; to get a head start on your holiday shopping, we're excited to share three upcoming Marvel titles perfect for the youngest of Marvel fans from Abrams Children's Books!

These three books are aimed for those at preschool level (or younger), and are completely interactive to stimulate growing minds!

Magnificent Women of Marvel: Pop Up, Play, and Display!

Magnificent Women of Marvel, written by Evie Daye and illustrated by Paulina Ganucheau, will be available on December 7, 2021. Pre-order the book now!

This fun, interactive gift book brings some of your favorite women of Marvel to life—from Scarlet Witch to Ghost-Spider to Storm. Each spread includes a simple message, fun facts, and a beloved hero that readers can move and fold up. When you take the book jacket off and pop up the characters on each page, you can display a dynamic scene showcasing the ultimate Super Hero team. Innovative and boldly designed, this is the perfect gift for Marvel fans of all ages!

My Mighty Marvel First Books

The My Mighty Marvel First Books introduce readers to the world’s greatest heroes and their abilities, skills, and friends, as drawn by the world’s greatest creators. The classic art and text make these books a must-have for die-hard Marvel fans and collectors, and the vivid colors and three special gatefolds make for a fun-filled read perfect for even the youngest kids. Previous My Mighty Marvel First Books include Captain America, The Amazing Spiderman, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man.

My Mighty Marvel First Book: Doctor Strange 

My Mighty Marvel First Book: Doctor Strange

My Mighty Marvel First Book: Doctor Strange, available on January 25, 2022, is an introduction to Doctor Strange featuring art by legendary artist Steve Ditko. Power into action with Stephen Strange, the Sorcerer Supreme and Earth’s best line of defense against mystical threats! Pre-order now!

My Mighty Marvel First Book: The Mighty Thor 

My Mighty Marvel First Book: The Mighty Thor

My Mighty Marvel First Book: The Mighty Thor, available on February, 22, 2022, is an introduction to Thor featuring art by legendary artist Jack Kirby. Soar into action with the mighty Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, prince of Asgard, and protector of Earth! Pre-order now!

And don't miss a preview of inside these books in the galleries below!

And don't miss a preview of inside these books in the galleries below! 

Comics

Black Widow, Yelena Belova, and More Go Up Against a New Villain in 'Black Widow' #12

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Thor's Stormbreaker

Comics

Journey Across the Timestream and Beyond in New 'Kang the Conqueror' #1 Covers

Culture & Lifestyle

Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab

TV Shows

‘Assembled: The Making of Loki’ is Now Streaming on Disney+

In this article: Books, Books: Early Readers, Books: Gift Guides, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Thor (Thor Odinson), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers), Shuri, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Storm, Books: Specialty
MAGNIFICENT WOMEN OF MARVEL: PREVIEW
1/
MY MIGHTY MARVEL FIRST BOOK: DOCTOR STRANGE
1/
MY MIGHTY MARVEL FIRST BOOK: THE MIGHTY THOR
1/

