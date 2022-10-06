Marvel and Minor League Baseball Team-Up for 'Defenders of the Diamond'

On the eve of the Major League Baseball’s postseason, where baseball’s heroes shine bright, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and Marvel Entertainment today began releasing the team logos designed by Marvel’s legendary illustrators for the 96 teams participating in the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” special event and content series. The Marvel-created logos featuring MiLB teams’ unique brands and mascots will be worn on-field for the first time in 2023.

The initial release commenced today at Marvel Entertainment’s booth at New York Comic Con inside the Javits Center in Manhattan. The first four MiLB team logos unveiled include the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and the Hartford Yard Goats.

After today’s launch, MiLB and Marvel will unveil new logos from the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program throughout October and November until all 96 Marvel creations have been revealed, culminating with MiLB.com’s exclusive merchandise launch, including the New Era Cap Co. on-field game caps, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

MiLB and Marvel first introduced the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” three-year partnership last October, hinting at numerous opportunities to collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans.

“The first phase of MiLB’s groundbreaking partnership with Marvel Entertainment delivered on our promise to bring our unique brand of fun and entertainment to more fans across the country,” said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. “When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season.”

All 96 participating MiLB teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond”-themed game in 2023 and 2024.

Additionally, Marvel has created a “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” comic book series for MiLB fans that will be distributed in participating MiLB ballparks throughout the next two seasons.

“Marvel, at its core, is built around telling amazing relatable stories and creating lasting experiences,” said Brian Crosby, Creative Director, Marvel Themed Entertainment. “Over this past year, more than 750,000 fans of both Marvel and Minor League Baseball were able to experience the game in a whole new way with an all-ages friendly comic book about the Minor League Baseball players themselves teaming up with the Avengers to “Defend the Diamond” from an underworld invasion! Year two takes this collaboration to a whole new level, and we can’t wait for fans to see their favorite Minor League team logos reimagined through the creative lens of Marvel artists. We hope fans will be able to celebrate and represent their favorite teams as never before.”

Teams opting into the Marvel partnership include: Aberdeen IronBirds, Albuquerque Isotopes, Amarillo Sod Poodles, Arkansas Travelers, Asheville Tourists, Augusta GreenJackets, Beloit Sky Carp, Biloxi Shuckers, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Birmingham Barons, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Buffalo Bisons, Cedar Rapids Kernels, Charleston RiverDogs, Charlotte Knights, Chattanooga Lookouts, Clearwater Threshers, Columbia Fireflies, Columbus Clippers, Corpus Christi Hooks, Dayton Dragons, Daytona Tortugas, Delmarva Shorebirds, Durham Bulls, El Paso Chihuahuas, Erie SeaWolves, Eugene Emeralds, Everett AquaSox, Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, Fort Wayne TinCaps, Fresno Grizzlies, Frisco RoughRiders, Great Lakes Loons, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Greenville Drive, Gwinnett Stripers, Harrisburg Senators, Hartford Yard Goats, Hickory Crawdads, Hillsboro Hops, Hudson Valley Renegades, Indianapolis Indians, Inland Empire 66ers, Iowa Cubs, Jersey Shore BlueClaws, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Lake County Captains, Lake Elsinore Storm, Lansing Lugnuts, Las Vegas Aviators, Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Louisville Bats, Lynchburg Hillcats, Memphis Redbirds, Midland RockHounds, Modesto Nuts, Montgomery Biscuits, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Norfolk Tides, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Omaha Storm Chasers, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Portland SeaDogs, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Reno Aces, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Rochester Red Wings, Rocket City Trash Pandas, Rome Braves, Round Rock Express, Sacramento RiverCats, Salem Red Sox, Salt Lake Bees, San Antonio Missions, San Jose Giants, Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Somerset Patriots, South Bend Cubs, Spokane Indians, Springfield Cardinals, St. Lucie Mets, St. Paul Saints, Stockton Ports, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Syracuse Mets, Tampa Tarpons, Toledo Mud Hens, Tri-City Dust Devils, Tulsa Drillers, West Michigan Whitecaps, Wichita Wind Surge, Winston-Salem Dash, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and Worcester Red Sox.

Fans can follow along during the unveiling celebrations by visiting www.MiLB.com/marvel to see each new logo and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel’s multi-year partnership.