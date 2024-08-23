Watch Marvel HQ’s New Motion Comic ‘Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble’

Avengers, assemble!

The Marvel HQ YouTube channel is keeping the year-long celebration of Super Heroes Assemble going with a new original motion comic titled Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble. Written by Marvel Comics writer Celeste Bronfman, Avengers: Super Heroes Assemble follows Iron Man and the Avengers as they take on the power-hungry villain Thanos. The first episode of the six-part series launches today, with new episodes releasing weekly.

The first episode follows Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, as he joins forces with the other Avengers — Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Hulk — to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Avengers, dubbing it “National Tony Stark Day.” But the festivities are cut short when Thanos crashes the party at Avengers Tower wanting to take over the world.

All year long, Marvel’s Super Heroes Assemble program will roll out action-packed animated series, motion comics, short form content, activations, and unique product collaborations. Families and fans can assemble their team and celebrate their favorite Marvel Super Heroes with brand-new merchandise across toys, collectibles, accessories, home goods, and so much more!

Marvel’s official family-friendly destination for kids, the Marvel HQ YouTube channel is has over 8.8 million subscribers globally and brings fun Marvel content to kids and fans of all ages.