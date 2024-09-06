A Sneak Peek Into 'Hulk Not Smash,' Marvel’s New Mindfulness Book

MARVEL: HULK NOT SMASH

978-1797217512

Hardcover | 80 Pages | $14.95

Publishing on October 8, 2024

Author Amy Ratcliffe also sat down with Marvel.com to share some of her motivations and aspirations for Marvel: Hulk Not Smash.



What do you want readers to take away from Marvel: Hulk Not Smash?

I hope readers see how accessible mindfulness can be. I won’t say practicing it is easy—it’s a practice for a reason—but you can choose to be in the present and focused on the moment while doing all kinds of everyday activities. Maybe you can’t get to a green space for forest bathing, but you probably have a few minutes to kill while waiting for a meeting or an appointment to start. Use that time to practice mindfulness. Not every practice is for everyone, so flip through the book, drool over Jason Loo’s vibrant art, and see what resonates. I bet something will!



What inspired you to take on Marvel and mindfulness?

Some of what Marvel heroes do is not what I would call relatable. I wish I could swing through the sky like Spider-Man, but alas, I cannot. But I can move through the world like Spider-Man does, with kindness and helpfulness. Marvel characters have so many everyday traits that connect perfectly to mindfulness. We can emulate those traits while trying out these practices and feel a little closer to our favorite characters.

Marvel: Hulk Not Smash releases October 8 and is available for pre-order now wherever books are sold!