Marvel Special Edition PC Wallpapers available from GIGABYTE

Marvel Entertainment has teamed up with GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand that aims to “Upgrade Your Life,” to announce the AORUS Unleashed campaign between its gaming-focused sub-brand AORUS and Marvel. The collaboration with Marvel Entertainment brings five special edition PC wallpapers, along with PC hardware powered by AMD X670E motherboards and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

The new wallpapers — which are drawn by Marvel artists and inspired by Marvel icons — feature such characters like Black Panther, the Avengers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, are drawn to specifically highlight each hero’s iconic scene in an AORUS/AMD inspired landscape. In addition, GIGABYTE will be sponsoring a giveaway of branded products featuring the Marvel-created wallpapers, including 5 X670E AORUS MASTER motherboards, 5 AORUS RADEON RX 7900 XTX ELITE 24G graphics cards, and 5 GIGABYTE M32U gaming monitors. The official giveaway rules and terms can be found on the event website here.