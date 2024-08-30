Culture & Lifestyle
Published August 30, 2024

An Exclusive First Look Into 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie'

Enjoy this special preview of 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie,' the first book in a newly revamped line of deluxe 'Art Of' tie-in books.

by William Shammah

After conquering the summer box office as the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine reinvents the Marvel Studios 'Art Of' book series this fall with a newly revamped line of deluxe tie-ins! From Penguin Random House, 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' hits shelves on October 29.

From a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork to in-depth interviews with the creative team, 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' is filled with all the features fans expect. But now, the Marvel Studios 'Art Of' series is better than ever, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with five exclusive lithographs, starring none other than the Merc with a Mouth and the Best There Is!

Peek into 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' with a special first look at the interior artwork and interviews, as well as the vibrant new slipcase housing the book!

'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie'

MARVEL STUDIOS' DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: THE ART OF THE MOVIE SLIPCASE
ISBN 978-1302958725
Hardcover
224 Pages
$100.00
On Sale: Oct 29, 2024 

You can pre-order 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie'  from Penguin Random House now and find it on shelves wherever books are sold on October 29, 2024!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

August 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Live Events

The Biggest Marvel News from San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Wolverine (James Howlett), Books, Books: Collections, Books: Specialty

Exclusive First Look

Related

Comics

Meet Laura Kinney, the Torchbearer of Wolverine's Legacy

From X-23 to Wolverine, follow Laura Kinney through Marvel history up to her latest chapter in 'NYX.'

1 day ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Take a Look Inside 'The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...?'

From interviews with the writers to concept art from the designers and animators, enjoy a special look at The Art of Marvel Studios' What If...? Available August 27, 2024.

2 days ago

Comics

August 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Witness the Avengers' epic battle against a Xenomorph, celebrate 85 years of Marvel, explore the history of Moon Knight, and more in this week's comics!

3 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Marvel Super Graphic’ Takes Fans on a Visual Tour of the Marvel Universe

Rediscover the Marvel Universe through playful infographics and fun statistics with ‘Marvel Super Graphic’ by Tim Leong, available Sept. 24, 2024.

1 week ago