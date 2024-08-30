An Exclusive First Look Into 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie'

After conquering the summer box office as the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine reinvents the Marvel Studios 'Art Of' book series this fall with a newly revamped line of deluxe tie-ins! From Penguin Random House, 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' hits shelves on October 29.



From a stunning gallery of never-before-seen artwork to in-depth interviews with the creative team, 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' is filled with all the features fans expect. But now, the Marvel Studios 'Art Of' series is better than ever, packaged in a beautiful slipcase with five exclusive lithographs, starring none other than the Merc with a Mouth and the Best There Is!



Peek into 'Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine: The Art of the Movie' with a special first look at the interior artwork and interviews, as well as the vibrant new slipcase housing the book!