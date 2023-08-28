Marvel Studios and DK Announce 'The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline' Coming October 2023

DK, the award-winning global book publisher and a division of Penguin Random House, is excited to announce Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline releasing in October 2023. This stunning visual guide is being created in collaboration with Marvel Studios, is endorsed by Kevin Feige (President of Marvel Studios), and will be the go-to resource for fans who are hoping to connect the dots and truly understand the complex web of interconnections between the different Marvel movies and television series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex, with different worlds, different timelines, and countless characters. Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, written by three MCU experts, will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, and where.

Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of The Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap’s shield? Look no further!

A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan’s shelf.

Want to dive into the timeline now? Discover the Marvel Studios in Timeline Order on Disney+!