Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience Debuts at the Hollywood Bowl
Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic treated fans to a musical journey through the MCU.
Marvel brought a little musical magic to the iconic Hollywood Bowl.
Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience took over the Hollywood Bowl for two incredible nights, taking fans on an epic journey through the music of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel took the stage with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, greeting the audience while wearing the iconic Infinity Gauntlet. Then, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige joined him to introduce the night’s festivities, presenting Dudamel with a special “vibranium” baton.
The LA Phil performed the specially created score live to picture, highlighting music from the studio’s first 23 films. And in typical Marvel fashion, the concert saved one final surprise for last: At the end of the night, composer Michael Giacchino joined Dudamel on stage to ask the audience to stick around for just “four more minutes.” Then, he and Dudamel treated the audience to a snippet of music from the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience is a one-of-a-kind concert that brings together memorable events, themes, and characters from the MCU. From The Avengers to Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, Ant-Man, and more, this unique concert journey celebrates the most beloved characters of the Infinity Saga.
For more Marvel news, visit Marvel.com, or follow Marvel on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.
