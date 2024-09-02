Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience Debuts at the Hollywood Bowl

The LA Phil performed the specially created score live to picture, highlighting music from the studio’s first 23 films. And in typical Marvel fashion, the concert saved one final surprise for last: At the end of the night, composer Michael Giacchino joined Dudamel on stage to ask the audience to stick around for just “four more minutes.” Then, he and Dudamel treated the audience to a snippet of music from the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.