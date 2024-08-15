Culture & Lifestyle
Get tickets to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl

Experience the music of the MCU at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The music of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to the iconic Hollywood Bowl.

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience will make its global premiere on Friday, August 30, and Saturday, August 31. Conducted by the LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the Infinity Saga Concert Experience features the Los Angeles Philharmonic performing the specially created score live to picture. This film concert event will transport audiences on a cinematic journey through the studio’s first 23 films, weaving together the legendary characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into one story from an all-new perspective. 

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience is a one-of-a-kind concert that brings together memorable events, themes, and characters from the MCU. From The Avengers to Iron ManBlack PantherBlack WidowThorCaptain AmericaCaptain MarvelThe HulkAnt-Man, and more, this unique concert journey celebrates the most beloved characters of the Infinity Saga

In this article: Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Avengers, Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain Marvel, The Incredible Hulk

