Culture & Lifestyle
Published January 19, 2023

Moon Girl Heads to Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure

Spot the super-genius in mid-February!

by Marvel
moon girl

Starting in February at Disney California Adventure park, Moon Girl is making her debut at Hollywood Land! Moon Girl — aka,13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette — comes to the park just as the brand new animated series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, debuts on February 10 on Disney Channel and February 15 on Disney+. 

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
                                       
The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.
 
The season one guest cast includes Gideon Adlon, Pamela Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, Alison Brie, May Calamawy, Andy Cohen, Wilson Cruz, Daveed Diggs, Asia Kate Dillon, Luis Guzmán, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' premieres on the Disney Channel on February 10th and then is available on Disney+ on February 15th!

In this article: Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Moon Girl (Lunella Lafayette), Devil Dinosaur, Theme Parks

