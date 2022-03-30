Culture & Lifestyle
Moon Knight Arrives at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park

A new Heroic Encounter has arrived!

by Rachel Paige
moon knight

He’s the one you’ll see coming — and soon you’ll be able to see him in real life at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. Moon Knight, from the Disney+ original series of the same name, has arrived! 

Recruits visiting the area may be able to spot the mysterious hero high atop Avengers Headquarters, and you won’t be able to miss his glowing eyes on the lookout for evildoers wherever they may hide. Moon Knight joins the continuously growing list of Heroic Encounters at Avengers Campus, like Spider-Man, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos from the Eternals and of course, Captain America and Iron Man.  Every day is an adventure at Avengers Campus!

The Disney Parks TikTok posted a closer look at the new Super Hero — check him out in the video below!

@disneyparks Chaos has arrived 🌙  There have been reported #MoonKnight sightings at #AvengersCampus in #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure. Stream #MoonKnight on @Disney+ ♬ original sound - Disney Parks

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater, and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson, and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Comics

March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

