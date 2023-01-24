Next Phase of Ravensburger’s Villainous Franchise Begins with MARVEL VILLAINOUS: TWISTED AMBITIONS

Ravensburger, acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, today announced a superpowered addition to its Marvel Villainous series – Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions. In Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions, players will be able to forge their own twisted paths to victory as Doctor Octopus, Titania and Kang the Conqueror. This expandalone game will be available for pre-order via Target and Amazon beginning February 3, 2023. Special to Target’s edition of the game is the exclusive “chrome” Doctor Octopus mover.

“We’re always looking for the most compelling villains to add new layers of interactivity into the Marvel Villainous games and these iconic Marvel villains fit the bill,” said Mike Mulvihill, game producer at Ravensburger North America. “Each of these villains pushed us to create new types of mechanics and objectives that will uniquely challenge each player. Every villain has a different focus, yet fits perfectly into the shared Marvel Villainous universe.”

In Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions, players can dominate by using sinister abilities to take on some of Marvel’s mightiest Super Heroes and evil villains. To win as Doctor Octopus, players must complete five Schemes - such as defeating Spider-Man or amassing and paying Power. Those who pick Titania will need to gain Strength to become Empowered and defeat She-Hulk. Finally, Kang the Conqueror will require players to unleash Variants of Kang into other Villains’ decks and conquer four locations in other Villain Domains with Robot Duplicates. Players can choose from three different game modes, which range in difficulty, making it easy to adjust for skill comfortability.

Each of the new characters from Marvel Villainous: Twisted Ambitions can be played on their own or be mixed and matched with Villains from previous Marvel Villainous releases, such as Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power (Thanos, Hela, Taskmaster, Ultron, and Killmonger), Marvel Villainous: Mischief & Malice (Loki, Madame Masque and M.O.D.O.K.) or Marvel Villainous: We Are Venom (Venom).