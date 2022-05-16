See Spidey and his Amazing Friends On Tour with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” This Fall
Disney Junior Tour is back with an all-new 80-city national tour set to debut September 2
“Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” incorporates characters from Disney Junior’s hit series “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” for the first time as well as Mickey, Minnie, and your other favorite Disney Junior Friends
Presales Begin Tomorrow; Public On-Sale Starts May 20
Dress up and join the party with “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza” launching September 2 in Southern California. The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage. The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?
Traveling to more than 80 North American cities beginning September 2 through December 17, 2022, the tour will have stops at legendary venues including the Opry House in Nashville, the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis and Atlanta, and more.
The show is brought to you by the creators of the 2x Pollstar nominated “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” which sold over 350,000 tickets. The live show is written and directed by Amy Tinkham and produced by Jonathan Shank of Terrapin Station Entertainment. Parents can go to DisneyJuniorTour.com to get more information, view tour dates and purchase tickets.
Spotify Fans First presale begins tomorrow, May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale for Disney Visa Cardmembers and Disney Junior, Marvel, Spider-Man, and Disney Music Group social media followers (Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) begins Wednesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Ticketmaster and select venue presales begin Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available for pre-show opportunities including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and character experiences. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20.
“We are going to blow the minds of Disney Junior fans with all the on-stage fun and new songs we have in store for them,” says Jonathan Shank, producer and CEO of Terrapin Station Entertainment. “We are so excited to be working with the Disney Junior team again on this premier preschool production bringing back all the beloved Disney characters, and now, for the first time, ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’,” says Shank.
“It is great to be able to bring the Disney Junior characters back on the road again, bigger and better, with incredible acrobatics, songs, and dances. We know that families won’t want to miss the chance to see ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends’
perform, as well as Mickey, Minnie, and their favorite Disney Junior pals.” says Jennifer Rogers Doyle, senior vice president, Networks Franchise Management, Integrated Planning, Licensing, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.
Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza tour dates (subject to change):
|
September 2
|
Riverside, CA
|
Fox Performing Arts Center
|
September 3
|
Thousand Oaks, CA
|
Bank of America Performing Arts Center
|
September 4
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arizona Federal Theatre
|
September 6
|
Midland, TX
|
Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center
|
September 8
|
Austin, TX
|
Bass Concert Hall
|
September 9
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
September 10
|
Grand Prairie, TX
|
Texas Trust CU Theatre
|
September 11
|
San Antonio, TX
|
Majestic Theatre (2 shows)
|
September 13
|
Springfield, MO
|
Juanita K. Hammons Hall
|
September 14
|
Wichita, KS
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
September 15
|
Topeka, KS
|
Topeka Performing Arts Center
|
September 16
|
Saint Louis, MO
|
The Fabulous Fox Theatre
|
September 17
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Des Moines Civic Center
|
September 18
|
Lincoln, NE
|
Lied Center for Performing Arts
|
September 20
|
Cedar Rapids, IA
|
Paramount Theatre
|
September 21
|
Dubuque, IA
|
Five Flags Center
|
September 22
|
Bemidji, MN
|
Sanford Center
|
September 23
|
Ralston, NE
|
Liberty First Credit Union Arena
|
September 24
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
The Orpheum Theatre
|
September 25
|
Chicago, IL
|
The Chicago Theatre
|
September 27
|
Marion, IL
|
Marion Cultural and Civic Center
|
September 28
|
Richmond, KY
|
EKU Center For The Arts
|
September 29
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Taft Theatre
|
September 30
|
Madison, WI
|
Overture Center for the Arts
|
October 1
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
The Riverside Theater
|
October 2
|
Midland, MI
|
Midland Center for the Arts (2 shows)
|
October 4
|
Louisville, KY
|
Louisville Palace Theater
|
October 5
|
Wabash, IN
|
Honeywell Center
|
October 6
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|
October 7
|
Lima, OH
|
Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
|
October 8
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Connor Palace
|
October 9
|
Detroit, MI
|
Fox Theatre
|
October 11
|
Columbus, OH
|
Palace Theatre
|
October 12
|
Charleston, WV
|
Clay Center
|
October 13
|
Greensburg, PA
|
The Palace Theatre
|
October 14
|
Lancaster, PA
|
American Music Theatre
|
October 15
|
Wallingford, CT
|
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
|
October 16
|
Lowell, MA
|
Lowell Memorial Auditorium (2 shows)
|
October 18
|
Burlington, VT
|
The Flynn
|
October 19
|
Greenvale, NY
|
Tilles Center
|
October 20
|
Providence, RI
|
Providence Performing Arts Center
|
October 21
|
Baltimore, MD
|
The Lyric
|
October 22
|
Washington, DC
|
Warner Theatre (2 shows)
|
October 23
|
Albany, NY
|
Palace Theatre
|
October 25
|
Rochester, NY
|
Kodak Center
|
October 26
|
Wilkes Barre, PA
|
F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
|
October 27
|
Concord, NH
|
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theater
|
October 28
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Kimmel Cultural Campus
|
October 29
|
Morristown, NJ
|
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2 shows)
|
October 30
|
Red Bank, NJ
|
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2 shows)
|
November 1
|
Williamsport, PA
|
Community Arts Center
|
November 2
|
Norfolk, VA
|
Chrysler Hall
|
November 3
|
Richmond, VA
|
Altria Theater
|
November 4
|
Roanoke, VA
|
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
|
November 5
|
North Charleston, SC
|
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
|
November 6
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Belk Theater
|
November 8
|
Greensboro, NC
|
Tanger Center
|
November 10
|
Durham, NC
|
DPAC Durham
|
November 11
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium
|
November 12
|
Birmingham, AL
|
BJCC Concert Hall
|
November 13
|
Nashville, TN
|
Opry House
|
November 14
|
Chattanooga, TN
|
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
|
November 15
|
Memphis, TN
|
Orpheum Theatre
|
November 17
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Florida Theatre
|
November 18
|
Orlando, FL
|
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|
November 19
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Broward Center (2 shows)
|
November 20
|
Clearwater, FL
|
Ruth Eckerd Hall (2 shows)
|
November 22
|
Greenville, SC
|
Peace Center
|
November 23
|
Knoxville, TN
|
Tennessee Theatre
|
November 25
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Saenger Theatre
|
November 26
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Fox Theatre
|
November 27
|
Mobile, AL
|
Saenger Theatre
|
November 30
|
Colorado Spring, CO
|
Pikes Peak Center
|
December 1
|
Denver, CO
|
Paramount Theatre
|
December 2
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Kingsbury Hall
|
December 4
|
Seattle, WA
|
The Paramount
|
December 5
|
Eugene, OR
|
Hult Center for the Performing Arts
|
December 6
|
Portland, OR
|
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
|
December 8
|
San Jose, CA
|
San Jose Civic
|
December 12
|
Santa Rosa, CA
|
Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation
|
December 14
|
Anaheim, CA
|
City National Grove of Anaheim
|
December 15
|
El Cajon, CA
|
The Magnolia
|
December 17
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Orpheum Theatre (2 shows)
