Young Designers from The Prince’s Trust Release New Collection Inspired by the Avengers

Today, Marvel announced the exclusive launch of its first-ever Marvel & The Prince’s Trust collection, created in collaboration with the youth charity and taking inspiration from The Avengers.

Disney worked with aspiring designers aged 18-30 to create a collection that is part of a three-year mentoring partnership that aims to help young people break into the world of fashion and product design. The program, which launched in spring 2021, consists of a series of workshops, hosted by Disney, culminating in the aspiring designers creating two Marvel-inspired product ranges.

The first, which spotlights Marvel’s The Avengers, features products with design influences from American street culture and sports after exploring current trends in the market, taking into consideration the themes of inclusivity as well as being inspired by the teamwork of Marvel’s Super Heroes. The collection will be available to purchase from The Disney Store and online at shopDisney in the UK and across Europe.

The gender-neutral collection features a range of products and includes clothing, apparel, accessories, and stationery, as well as a themed backpack.

Throughout the program, participants worked with Disney designers, marketers, and retail teams, with the support of The Prince’s Trust, to learn about the product design industry, with the designers involved at critical stages in their products design and production lifecycle.

Joe Orebiyi, aged 20 said: “The program gave us so much opportunity to create lots of different ideas. It’s so nice to see the output and it’s exactly how I envisioned it! The experience was phenomenal. All of us in the group gained so much, especially for our own character development. This pushed me to the next level and helped me grow as a person.”

Joe designed the Deluxe 10 piece pin set & Panel Printed Basket Ball

Zahrah Sheikh, aged 29 said: “The whole program helped me to create my product. From the development day in Disney Stores to having the time to research online trends and work with others to create ideas. To see what we’ve designed on paper turn into a real-life product was an incredible experience – mind-blowing in fact!”

Zahrah designed the Satchel Backpack & Knitted Beanie

To celebrate the product launch, Marvel actor and Prince’s Trust ambassador, Sir Ben Kingsley, met with the young people at a celebratory event, to congratulate them on their achievements and listen to their design inspirations and individual stories.

Sir Ben Kingsley said: “As a proud Ambassador for The Prince’s Trust for many years, who’s played a part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been inspiring to meet young people today who have completed the Get Started in Product Design program delivered by The Trust and Marvel. These talented young designers have shown creativity and skill, and it is brilliant to see Marvel supporting the next generation of talent to break into the creative industries. I wish the young people all the best as they pursue their careers.”