Movies
Published July 27, 2024

How Dogpool Went From ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’ to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star

A canine actor named Peggy stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Marvel Studios’ latest.

by Devan Coggan

There’s a lot of star power in Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios’ latest film features a stacked cast, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, and Matthew Macfadyen. But the film also introduces a new hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — one of the four-legged, furry-tailed variety.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the debut of Dogpool, played by a mixed breed pup named Peggy. The titular anti-heroes encounter Dogpool — aka Mary Puppins — on their journey through the multiverse, and Wade Wilson quickly bonds with his tiny canine counterpart.

Dogpool in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In fact, it was Reynolds who first advocated for Peggy’s casting. “We did a global search, and Peggy beat out lots of contestants because of her sheer ugliness,” director Shawn Levy says with a laugh.

Before joining the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine, Peggy had some experience with the spotlight, having been named “Britain’s Ugliest Dog.” But she had never set foot (paw?) on a movie set before, and she quickly embraced her Super Hero training regimen.

“Peggy had never been trained to do anything,” Levy explains. “So once we found Peggy, she went into training for this movie. And she trained! Like, cut to the Rocky training montage. That’s how I imagine Peggy learning to run, learning how to hit a mark, learning how to look at something.”

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and Peggy in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

“I am so proud of Peggy because when we first met her, she was so shy,” executive producer Wendy Jacobson adds. “She just wasn’t a social dog. It was a little scary, to be honest, because she was so perfect for the role. But as soon as she went through her training and she showed up on set, she knew she was a star. She’d just be sitting there in her costume, laying out and letting everyone walk by and admire her. She loved it.”

Peggy has since gotten used to the Hollywood life, walking the red carpet at the Deadpool & Wolverine worldwide premiere in New York City. As for her future career? Her director says she’s a born star.

“She’s got a tongue that looks CGI,” Levy says. “And it might be the greatest practical effect in this movie.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Makes Its Worldwide Premiere in New York City

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Movies

Sam Wilson Takes Flight in First 'Captain America: Brave New World' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

TV Shows

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness Returns in 'Agatha All Along' Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
NYX (2024) #1 cover by Sara Pichelli

Comics

July 24's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Magneto in 'X-Men '97'

Podcasts

See the X-Men Comics That Inspired ‘X-Men ‘97’

In this article: Deadpool & Wolverine, Dogpool (Earth-103173), Deadpool (Wade Wilson)

Related

DOGPOOL #1 cover by Enid Balám

Comics

SDCC 2024: Dogpool & Beastly Buddies Infinity Comics Head to Marvel Unlimited

On Marvel Unlimited, Dogpool joins Catpool and Mousepool on a new adventure, while Man Thing and Werewolf by Night search for their place in the world.

1 day ago

Live Events

SDCC 2024: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Surprises Hall H with the Ultimate Celebration of Life

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and special guests took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 for a surprise screening.

1 day ago
DEADPOOL #7 cover by Taurin Clarke

Comics

SDCC 2024: Marvel Comics Reveals the New Deadpool

Deadpool’s daughter, Ellie, takes over as Deadpool following Wade’s death this October in 'Deadpool' #7.

1 day ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Movies

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Director Shawn Levy Breaks Down the Film’s Odd-Couple Influences

Levy reveals the films and comics that helped inspire Marvel Studios’ latest.

1 day ago