How Dogpool Went From ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’ to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star

In fact, it was Reynolds who first advocated for Peggy’s casting. “We did a global search, and Peggy beat out lots of contestants because of her sheer ugliness,” director Shawn Levy says with a laugh.

Before joining the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine, Peggy had some experience with the spotlight, having been named “Britain’s Ugliest Dog.” But she had never set foot (paw?) on a movie set before, and she quickly embraced her Super Hero training regimen.

“Peggy had never been trained to do anything,” Levy explains. “So once we found Peggy, she went into training for this movie. And she trained! Like, cut to the Rocky training montage. That’s how I imagine Peggy learning to run, learning how to hit a mark, learning how to look at something.”