'MARVEL SNAP' Introduces New Activate Ability in The Amazing Spider-Season

Activate is Marvel SNAP’s FIRST BRAND NEW ABILITY. The best part about this new Ability is that YOU get to choose when the Ability triggers.

Cards with Activate must be played and resolved prior to using their Ability. On the following turn, press and hold the Card until the “Activated!” message appears. To deactivate the ability, simply press and hold the Card again until it's deactivated, or click the Energy icon and select the “Undo All Actions” button.

This new mechanic opens up even more potential strategies, as YOU get to choose when their ability will trigger! Do you activate it as soon as possible? Or keep your opponent guessing and wait until turn 6? We’re super excited about all of the new possibilities, so let’s check out the new Activate cards coming this season!

With all of these new web-slingers, variants, and a BRAND NEW ABILITY, this is sure to be the most fun season yet! Get out there and have some fun, and let us know what you think of Activate! For more details, read the full blog at MARVEL SNAP.

Get in on the action now! MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.