Games
Published September 4, 2024

'MARVEL SNAP' Introduces New Activate Ability in The Amazing Spider-Season

Three brand new Activate cards will be in The Amazing Spider-Season: Symbiote Spider-Man, Araña and Scarlet Spider!

by Marika Hashimoto
'MARVEL SNAP' Introduces New Activate Ability in The Amazing Spider-Season

Swing into action with The Amazing Spider-Season, arriving in MARVEL SNAP!

This month, we're introducing our first ALL-NEW ABILITY: Activate. And we're unleashing the power of Symbiote Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero in his iconic black suit. If you thought YOU looked good in black, wait until you see Peter! With newfound strength and agility, he's ready to tackle the city’s toughest challenges. But beware—this suit comes with a dark side!

Our First Ever New Ability: Activate!

MARVEL SNAP The Amazing Spider-Season Activate Ability Symbiote Spider-Man Card

Activate is Marvel SNAP’s FIRST BRAND NEW ABILITY. The best part about this new Ability is that YOU get to choose when the Ability triggers.

Cards with Activate must be played and resolved prior to using their Ability. On the following turn, press and hold the Card until the “Activated!” message appears. To deactivate the ability, simply press and hold the Card again until it's deactivated, or click the Energy icon and select the “Undo All Actions” button.

This new mechanic opens up even more potential strategies, as YOU get to choose when their ability will trigger! Do you activate it as soon as possible? Or keep your opponent guessing and wait until turn 6? We’re super excited about all of the new possibilities, so let’s check out the new Activate cards coming this season!

With all of these new web-slingers, variants, and a BRAND NEW ABILITY, this is sure to be the most fun season yet! Get out there and have some fun, and let us know what you think of Activate! For more details, read the full blog at MARVEL SNAP.

Get in on the action now! MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.

 

For the latest news on MARVEL SNAP, follow Marvel Games on FacebookX (formerly Twitter) and Instagram!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Live Events

All the Marvel News from D23 2024

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Live Events

SDCC 2024: All the News from Marvel Studios’ Hall H Panel

Comics

2024 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit Available Now

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: MARVEL SNAP, Symbiotes, Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Araña (Anya Corazon), Scarlet Spider (Ben Reilly)

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

‘What If…Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings?’ Excerpt Reveals this Universe's Pietro Maximoff

Read an exclusive excerpt from ‘What If…Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings?’ and find out what role Pietro Maximoff, AKA Quicksilver, plays in this alternate universe!

1 day ago

Comics

September 4's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meet the Exceptional X-Men, swing into 'Venom War' with Spider-Man, discover the fate of the Ultimate Fantastic Four, and more in this week's comics!

1 day ago

Comics

Marvel's 85th Anniversary: Marvel Comics Through the Decades

To commemorate Marvel's 85th anniversary, revisit notable and iconic moments from throughout the decades.

5 days ago

Comics

Celebrate the Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with New Marvel Studios Variant Covers by Ryan Meinerding

On sale starting next month, new Marvel Studios Variant Covers feature artwork by Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development, Ryan Meinerding.

6 days ago