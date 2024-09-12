'MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics' Available Now

Gonna take you for a ride back to the arcades with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics! Seven legendary games, all in one Super Heroic collection, are available NOW on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam! Xbox One version is also coming in 2025.

X-MEN ® CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES ™

MARVEL ™ vs. CAPCOM ® CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL ™ vs. CAPCOM ® 2 New Age of Heroes

MARVEL SUPER HEROES ™ vs. STREET FIGHTER ®

X-MEN ™ vs. STREET FIGHTER ®

THE PUNISHER™

Watch the Launch Trailer that just dropped!

Additional enhancements across the collection include custom match and spectator features, museum, music player, various display filters, one-button special moves and more!

Battle It Out Online – All of the fighting games in the collection will have online ranked, casual, and lobby matches unlocked for players to showcase their abilities with friends, family, and other players from around the world!

Visit the official website for more information: https://www.capcom-games.com/marvel-vs-capcom-fc/en-us

Physical version is scheduled to release November 22, 2024 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Xbox One will be digital only and is scheduled to release in 2025.