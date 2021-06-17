Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Meet Your Newly-Formed Band of Legendary Misfits with These Character Posters
Hang on, this is gonna be a wild one!
Be Star-Lord. Lead the Guardians, Save the Universe.
You got this. Probably.
In celebration of the just announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, let's get you prepped and ready to meet the newly-formed band of legendary misfits. Turn up the all-star '80s mixtape and get ready to kick it.
We're going to start off with our main dude, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy!
STAR-LORD
Count on Star-Lord and his... self-styled leadership. The Guardians are always ready to rock.
Peter Jason Quill—the self-anointed “Star-Lord”—is a former pirate now trying to lead a (somewhat) straighter life. He and his “Guardians of the Galaxy” hop across a universe still reeling from the ravages of war, looking for the best (and most profitable) opportunities to deploy their unique talents. Hopefully, a few of them might even provide purpose and a sense of redemption.
The rest of the legendary misfits' character posters will be revealed throughout the week on the games' social media channels. Follow along!
Get ready to rock with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on October 26, 2021!
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.
