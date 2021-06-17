Games
Published June 17, 2021

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Meet Your Newly-Formed Band of Legendary Misfits with These Character Posters

Hang on, this is gonna be a wild one!

by Marvel
2:48
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Official Reveal Trailer

Be Star-Lord. Lead the Guardians, Save the Universe. 

You got this. Probably.

In celebration of the just announced Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, let's get you prepped and ready to meet the newly-formed band of legendary misfits. Turn up the all-star '80s mixtape and get ready to kick it.

We're going to start off with our main dude, the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy!

STAR-LORD

Count on Star-Lord and his... self-styled leadership. The Guardians are always ready to rock.

Peter Jason Quill—the self-anointed “Star-Lord”—is a former pirate now trying to lead a (somewhat) straighter life. He and his “Guardians of the Galaxy” hop across a universe still reeling from the ravages of war, looking for the best (and most profitable) opportunities to deploy their unique talents. Hopefully, a few of them might even provide purpose and a sense of redemption.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The rest of the legendary misfits' character posters will be revealed throughout the week on the games' social media channels. Follow along!

Get ready to rock with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy on October 26, 2021!

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation®5 console, PlayStation®4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC digital, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021.

Pre-orders are available now for the Standard and the Deluxe Editions. For full details on pre-order items and more information on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, please visit the official website and follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

Movies

There’s No Stopping Florence Pugh’s Yelena in Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

Podcasts

Listen to the Latest Chapter of 'Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord' Today

Games

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Comics

June 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Movies

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff Journey From 'Iron Man 2' to 'Black Widow'

In this article: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Gamora, Drax, Rocket (Rocket Raccoon), Groot

