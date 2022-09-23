'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022

After the acclaim of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will follow suit when it comes to PC in Fall 2022.

Watch the trailer now!

Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Check out the stunning visuals from the remastered game and don't delay—add Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now to your Wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store!