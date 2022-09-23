Games
Published September 23, 2022

'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022

Add 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' now to your Wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

by Marika Hashimoto

After the acclaim of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will follow suit when it comes to PC in Fall 2022.

Watch the trailer now!

Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.

Check out the stunning visuals from the remastered game and don't delay—add Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales now to your Wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games Store!

For the latest news on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Patty Guggenheim on Bringing Madisynn to Life

Culture & Lifestyle

Hulk Smashes His Way Into Avengers Campus

Games

'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is Coming to PC Fall 2022

Comics

Join Marvel Unlimited and Get Bonus In-Game Fortnite Items

TV Shows

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 6

In this article: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Marvel's Spider-Man

0:30

Trailers & Extras

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PC Teaser

Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. Coming to PC Fall 2022.

11 hours ago

Comics

Marvel Comics Celebrates ComicsPRO’s Local Comic Shop Day with Two Stunning Covers Starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Check out Marvel’s variant covers for this year’s Local Comic Shop Day, available to all retailers on November 23!

3 days ago

Games

Celebrating Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary with Marvel Games

Check out the various events and releases Marvel Games had to celebrate Spider-Man’s 60th Anniversary this year!

1 week ago

Comics

Miles Morales Unravels a Dangerous Mystery in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited’

Also featuring Ms. Marvel! Writer J. Holtham talks to us about his latest Miles Morales arc kicking off in ‘Spider-Verse Unlimited Infinity Comic’ #15!

1 week ago