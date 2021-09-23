Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Ultron (Age of Ultron)
"With an army of robotic drones and the ability to enter and corrupt any computer network, Ultron will stop at nothing to see humanity wiped out.”
“First discovered as a simple computer program, the being known as Ultron soon completed its development into a sophisticated artificial intelligence after some experimentation by Tony Stark. Ultron’s first shocking ultimatum upon gaining consciousness was to declare the human race its enemy. With an army of robotic drones and the ability to enter and corrupt any computer network, Ultron will stop at nothing to see humanity wiped out.”
Ultron (Age of Ultron) is the latest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!
A 5-Star Rarity character with affiliation Villains, Ultron (Age of Ultron) has a toolkit that includes Hive Mind, Gravitational Force, and Energy Beams.
Ultron’s consciousness spreads to any nearby electronic systems with Hive Mind. (PASSIVE) Each turn, if there are 5 or fewer friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tiles on the board, Ultron converts a basic tile adjacent to one of these tiles to a strength 111 tile of the same type. If there are more than 5 tiles, he improves a random one by 111. (Max level 447 strength)
Ultron manipulates gravity to force even his strongest foes to bow down before him with Gravitational Force. Creates a 2-turn Black Countdown tile that destroys 1 AP in the target’s strongest color each turn and stuns them for 1 turn(s) when it expires.
And finally, Ultron fires intense Energy Beams from his vibranium fingertips. Deal 1523 damage. If there are at least 6 friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tiles on the board, this damage cannot be reduced. Then create 2 Strike tiles of strength 91. (Max level 6123 damage, 364 strength)
Ultron (Age of Ultron) release schedule and store offerings include:
Unyielding Ultron Cover Store
- Starts: September 23rd 7am
- Ends: October 3rd 7am
- Chance to get Ultron (Age of Ultron). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls
Ultron Limited Vault
- Starts: September 30th 7am
- Ends: October 5th 2am
- 40 Items
- 1x God Complex Legendary Store Token
- 1x 4-Star Kate Pryde (Marauders) cover
- 3x Random 3-Star covers
- 6x Heroic tokens
- 4x 2500 Iso
- 6x 1000 Iso
- 5x 500 Iso
- 14x Two stars
God Complex Legendary Store
- Starts: September 30th 12pm
- Ends: October 5th 12am
- 15% chance to get Ultron (Age of Ultron), Loki (God of Mischief), Magneto (Age of Apocalypse)
- Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points
RELEASE DEBUT:
- The Hunt
- Starts: September 23rd 7am
- Ends: September 28th, 2am
- Ultron (Age of Ultron) in placement rewards
Introducing… Ultron
- Starts: September 23rd 7am
- Ends: September 30th 7am
FEATURED EVENT:
Lost in Time
- Starts: September 27th 7am
- Ends: October 1st 2am
- Ultron (Age of Ultron) as a progression reward
VERSUS TOURNAMENTS:
Web 2.0 (Miles Morales)
- Starts: September 23rd, 8pm
- Ends: September 27th, 3am
- Ultron (Age of Ultron) shards as a placement reward
Peace in Our Time
- Starts: September 26rd, 8pm
- Ends: September 29th, 3am
- Rewards tokens to the Unyielding Ultron cover store
Pick up Marvel Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
