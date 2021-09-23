Games
Published September 23, 2021

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Ultron (Age of Ultron)

"With an army of robotic drones and the ability to enter and corrupt any computer network, Ultron will stop at nothing to see humanity wiped out.”

by Marvel

“First discovered as a simple computer program, the being known as Ultron soon completed its development into a sophisticated artificial intelligence after some experimentation by Tony Stark. Ultron’s first shocking ultimatum upon gaining consciousness was to declare the human race its enemy. With an army of robotic drones and the ability to enter and corrupt any computer network, Ultron will stop at nothing to see humanity wiped out.”

Ultron (Age of Ultron) is the latest to join the ranks of Marvel Puzzle Quest!

Ultron (Age of Ultron)

A 5-Star Rarity character with affiliation Villains, Ultron (Age of Ultron) has a toolkit that includes Hive Mind, Gravitational Force, and Energy Beams. 

Ultron’s consciousness spreads to any nearby electronic systems with Hive Mind. (PASSIVE) Each turn, if there are 5 or fewer friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tiles on the board, Ultron converts a basic tile adjacent to one of these tiles to a strength 111 tile of the same type. If there are more than 5 tiles, he improves a random one by 111. (Max level 447 strength)

Ultron manipulates gravity to force even his strongest foes to bow down before him with Gravitational Force. Creates a 2-turn Black Countdown tile that destroys 1 AP in the target’s strongest color each turn and stuns them for 1 turn(s) when it expires.

And finally, Ultron fires intense Energy Beams from his vibranium fingertips. Deal 1523 damage. If there are at least 6 friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tiles on the board, this damage cannot be reduced. Then create 2 Strike tiles of strength 91. (Max level 6123 damage, 364 strength)

AGE OF ULTRON (2013) #1 variant cover by Marko Djurdjević
AGE OF ULTRON (2013) #1 variant cover by Marko Djurdjević

Ultron (Age of Ultron) release schedule and store offerings include:

Unyielding Ultron Cover Store

  • Starts: September 23rd 7am
  • Ends:  October 3rd 7am
  • Chance to get Ultron (Age of Ultron). Increased chances in 10x and 40x pulls

Ultron Limited Vault

  • Starts: September 30th 7am
  • Ends:  October 5th 2am
  • 40 Items
  • 1x God Complex Legendary Store Token
  • 1x 4-Star Kate Pryde (Marauders) cover
  • 3x Random 3-Star covers
  • 6x Heroic tokens
  • 4x 2500 Iso
  • 6x 1000 Iso
  • 5x 500 Iso
  • 14x Two stars

God Complex Legendary Store

  • Starts: September 30th 12pm
  • Ends:  October 5th 12am
  • 15% chance to get Ultron (Age of Ultron), Loki (God of Mischief), Magneto (Age of Apocalypse)
  • Additional Tokens can be purchased for 25 Command Points

RELEASE DEBUT:

  • The Hunt
  • Starts: September 23rd 7am
  • Ends:  September 28th, 2am
  • Ultron (Age of Ultron) in placement rewards

Introducing… Ultron

  • Starts: September 23rd 7am
  • Ends:  September 30th 7am

FEATURED EVENT:

Lost in Time

  • Starts: September 27th 7am
  • Ends: October 1st 2am
  • Ultron (Age of Ultron) as a progression reward

VERSUS TOURNAMENTS:

Web 2.0 (Miles Morales)

  • Starts: September 23rd, 8pm
  • Ends: September 27th, 3am
  • Ultron (Age of Ultron) shards as a placement reward

Peace in Our Time

  • Starts: September 26rd, 8pm
  • Ends: September 29th, 3am
  • Rewards tokens to the Unyielding Ultron cover store

Pick up Marvel Puzzle Quest here. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Podcasts

Listen to Episodes 1 and 2 of ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche’ Now

TV Shows

'Hit-Monkey’ Premieres November 17 On Hulu

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

September 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

TV Shows

Explore A Multiverse of New Characters With ‘What If…?’ Posters

5:18

Trailers & Extras

Finding the Ten Rings | Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

In this article: Marvel Puzzle Quest, Ultron

Related

Games

Marvel Games Celebrates Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month

See the latest from 'Contest of Champions,' 'Future Fight,' 'Puzzle Quest,' 'Strike Force,' and more!

1 week ago

Games

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: The Hydra Stomper (Steve Rogers)

"In this universe, Steve is injured and instead must fight Hydra in a suit of armor created by Howard Stark."

2 weeks ago

Games

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Shang-Chi (Origin)

Shang-Chi has little wealth and few allies, but with his discipline and training he will earn respect worthy of a hero.

4 weeks ago

Games

Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Loki (Alligator of Mischief)

It's unclear what world the Alligator of Mischief hails from, but one thing's for sure: He's definitely a Loki.

1 month ago