Piecing Together Marvel Puzzle Quest: Ultron (Age of Ultron)

A 5-Star Rarity character with affiliation Villains, Ultron (Age of Ultron) has a toolkit that includes Hive Mind, Gravitational Force, and Energy Beams.

Ultron’s consciousness spreads to any nearby electronic systems with Hive Mind. (PASSIVE) Each turn, if there are 5 or fewer friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tiles on the board, Ultron converts a basic tile adjacent to one of these tiles to a strength 111 tile of the same type. If there are more than 5 tiles, he improves a random one by 111. (Max level 447 strength)

Ultron manipulates gravity to force even his strongest foes to bow down before him with Gravitational Force. Creates a 2-turn Black Countdown tile that destroys 1 AP in the target’s strongest color each turn and stuns them for 1 turn(s) when it expires.

And finally, Ultron fires intense Energy Beams from his vibranium fingertips. Deal 1523 damage. If there are at least 6 friendly Strike, Protect, or Attack tiles on the board, this damage cannot be reduced. Then create 2 Strike tiles of strength 91. (Max level 6123 damage, 364 strength)